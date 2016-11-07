By the Numbers: Looking further into Charlotte’s victory over Pfeiffer

The Charlotte 49ers dominated with a 69-point win over the Pfeiffer Falcons in Thursday’s exhibition game. With a final score of 94 to 25, the Niners also pulled down 65 rebounds to the Falcons 34.

The Niners had a size advantage and was able to exploit the mismatches throughout the game by feeding their forwards for easy baskets around the rim. On the defensive end, the Niners used their size and athleticism to put pressure on the ball which lead to 16 steals and 17 blocks.

Head coach Cara Consuegra stresses defensive above all. The Niners were able to convert turnovers into layups and allow their defense to create offense. Coach Consuegra said she was “not pleased with the 15 rebounds we allowed on the offensive end, even though some of them were long rebounds, we want to work to get better in the secondary.”

Even in a blowout, coach Consuegra is looking for ways to continue to push her girls to continue to get better every game. Grace Hunter recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Impressive, considering she is a 5-foot-9 guard.

When asked how a guard was able to go into the post and dominate the glass on both ends the way she does, Hunter responded that she was, “thankful for the ability to do this. It’s all a matter of being aggressive and timing when to go up for the rebound.”

Charlotte simply looked like the more conditioned, harder working team. They used their size, athleticism and basketball I.Q. to control the game from the tip off to the final buzzer.

