A Night of Percussion at Belk Theater

Students come together for a night of music at Belk Theater

The percussionists stepped onto the stage wearing traditional all black attire. They bowed to the crowd and approached their instruments to the sound of applause, opening with “Escape Velocity.” A piece by Dave Hall, this song only required four percussionists. The piece showed the depth of instruments that was going to be used throughout the show. Each percussionist touched at least two instruments throughout the first piece.

The next piece was called “Passage,” a fun up-tempo and engaging piece that kept you guessing where the beat was going. It included cymbal swells that built intensity throughout the song; Ney Rosauro composed “Passage.” Known for his Rhythmic Brazilian style of music, Rosauro’s “Passage” was a fun song that kept your attention throughout.

Rick Dior, the show’s director, jokingly introduced what he called the “JV team” to the stage to give his musicians a break and allow some younger students a chance to perform. They played a moving piece that was not included in the program. The musicians on stage were passionate, focused and performed at a professional level.

Finally, Rick Dior returned to the stage to introduce Eric Chang, a graduating senior that had been with the program for four years. He led a three-part ensemble with help form the rest of the band. A team effort for sure but Eric Chang stole show with his precision and effortless speed as his sticks glided across the xylophones.

Eric Chang received a long applause after concluding what appeared to be his farewell performance. After exiting the stage he returned for a final bow due to the continued applause from the audience.

He returned to the stage for the final piece, “Atenteben,” which was an upbeat crowd-pleasing song. The director encouraged dancing from the crowd as it was hard to sit still during the final piece.

