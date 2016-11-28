49ers get stuffed Thanksgiving weekend

Hilton Concord Classic will prove valuable experience for young team

The Charlotte women’s basketball team traveled to California over break to participate in the Hilton Concord Classic. The team went up against Utah and Boise State last Friday and Saturday. The 49ers aimed to add two more wins to their record, however they returned to the Queen City with two more losses under their belt and brought their record to an even 3-3.

Utes Undermine Niners

Perhaps due to too much turkey or jetlag, the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team came up on the short end of the stick against the Utah Utes, 81-68. The game was the opening round game of the Hilton Concord Classic Tournament, hosted by Saint Mary’s.

Despite a 20-point, eight-rebound effort from sophomore Grace Hunter, the Niners were unable to keep pace with the Utes. In the first quarter, Utah got a lead it would hold for the rest of the game. The Utes outscored the Niners in the paint 48-30 and got more production from their bench (26 bench points to Charlotte’s four). The Utah bench was led by guard Daneesha Provo, who netted 16 points to join three other Utah double-figure scorers. Emily Potter dropped 20 points and 10 rebounds, Malia Nawahine added 10, Tanaeya Boclair added 10, and Erika Bean added 12 assists, nine boards and seven points in an all-around game.

The Utes, who stretched their advantage to double digits in the second quarter, shot an astounding 59 percent from the floor in the first half. They also outscored the Niners on second chance points, 17-10, throughout the game. Utah kept pounding the paint and went into intermission leadin by 15, 47-32.

The story remained the same into the third quarter, and the Utes built their largest lead with a 19 point advantage at the six minute mark. Hunter, Laia Raventos (13 points, four assists) and senior Ciara Gregory paced the Niners and tried to keep up, hitting jumpers and helping narrow the Utah lead to just 12 entering the final frame.

Charlotte continued to push, whittling the deficit to eight points, as Hunter and Lefty Webster, who finished the night with 17 points, continued to score for Charlotte. The rest of the quarter saw the teams trade baskets, but Utah gradually picked up momentum and pushed the lead to 14 points. Hunter and Utah’s Provo continued to duel each other, but the game ended in Utah’s favor, as the Utes won 81-68.

Broncos Stay Undefeated

In what was the final game for both teams, the Boise State Broncos kept their slate clean with a win over the Charlotte 49ers in the Hilton Concord Classic Thanksgiving Tournament. Charlotte led early on but lost the tightly contested matchup, 68-65.

Charlotte learned from their earlier game verses Utah and had a strong momentum in the beginning of Saturday’s contest. Ciara Gregory and Nyilah Jamison-Myers got on the board and got Charlotte off to a hot start. Myers, who finished with eight points and eight rebounds, finished with a near double-double as she continually put pressure on the Bronco’s bigs. Charlotte built its largest lead, 11 points, at the end of the first frame. The Niners also converted 42 percent of their shots in the first half and shot 44 percent for the game.

Charlotte also got more production from its bench, as Jaida Robinson, Dara Pearson and Amaya Ransom all provided valuable minutes. The Niners equalled the Bronco’s bench production, as both teams got 16 points from their second units, and the teams entered intermission deadlocked at 32.

However, the Broncos clawed their way back in the third frame, led by Yaiza Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who would finish with 24 points and six assists, continued to trade baskets with Charlotte, but the Niners’ lead was cut to just three by the end of the third quarter. In the fourth, the teams continued to go back and forth on the score board. Charlotte’s Grace Hunter, who led the way with 16 points, and Laia Raventos (10 points, six assists) kept the game close and found the basket time and time again. However, Boise State got the lead in the last two minutes, and free throws decided the final margin.

Neither team scored many fast break buckets, as Charlotte won that matchup, four points to zero. However, Boise State scored 25 points off of turnovers compared to Charlotte’s 16 and scored 10 second chance points to Charlotte’s eight.

The Niners will return to Charlotte in time to take on in-state foe ECU Thursday at 7 p.m. in Halton Arena.

