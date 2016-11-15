49ers fly past Phoenix, defeat Elon 100-95

The Charlotte 49ers men basketball team traveled up I-85 to face off with Elon. The Niners (2-0) returned to the Queen City victorious, defeating the Phoenix (1-1) 100-95. The win served as redemption for Charlotte after Elon pulled the upset last season, defeating the Niners 85-74 in Halton arena.

“We got taken behind the woodshed by Elon last year. I think our guys who were here last year remembered that game. We came out with a lot of intensity. They are a good team and this is a tough place to play. This is a really good win by us, I was proud of our guys. This was a total team effort,” Mark Price said.

On the anniversary of head coach Mark Price’s 25 jersey being retired by the Cavaliers Hudson Price made his father proud, totaling a team-high 23 points.

“It’s a really good day for me. Having my jersey retired was one of the best days of my life. Seeing my son not miss a shot out there was a pretty darn good day out there,” Mark said.

Hudson remained flawless on the court, shooting 6-6 in the paint, 4-4 from the arc. He was also perfect in the free throw category until the last seconds, ending up shooting 7-8. He sat out last season after transferring from TCU to join his dad at Charlotte. Being back on the court felt good for the redshirt junior.

“I wasn’t thinking about it too much. I just try to play the game and fortunately tonight they were all falling. It felt really good. It’s been a while since I’ve played”

Jon Davis was close to Hudson in the point’s category, racking up 22. The sophomore guard has energy that could be classified as contagious on the court. Davis is also shooting 100% behind the arc and on the line through two games.

“Jon has the ability to score the basketball in bunches at time. His confidence level is off the charts, and his enthusiasm is amazing to be a sophomore,” Mark said.

Showing he can do more than score points is Anthony Vanhook tallying 16 points while snagging eight rebounds and five assists.

The 49ers got off to a quick start with Davis hitting one from down town, giving Charlotte an early 3-0 lead. Layups from Vanhook and JC Washington followed, giving the Niners a 7-2 advantage. Elon came back however, tying the game at 8. The two teams would go back and forth with the lead for the remainder of the half, with the 49ers heading to the locker room with a 44-43 lead.

During the first half Hudson totaled 10 points, Davis had eight points and Washington was responsible for five rebounds.

Both teams stayed competitive during the second 20 minutes. Davis totaled 14 points, Price got 13 and Vanhook snagged 10 points. As a whole, the 49ers were flawless from behind the arc, going 5-5. They also shot 19-33 in the paint in the second half.

Charlotte ended the night shooting 10-14 from the three, 34-67 in the paint and rebounded 35 balls. The 49ers’ stamina came through once again and they won 100-95.

They return home in time to face off with in-state foe ECU Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Halton arena.

