49ers blown out by Davidson on the road

The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) lost for the fourth straight year to the Davidson Wildcats Saturday night, 79-57, despite holding Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge to only 13 points a piece.

“Offensively it was the most frustrating night that we have had since I have been at Charlotte,” head coach Mark Price said. “Give Davidson credit they had a good scheme. We missed a lot of shots we normally make. To beat Davidson you have to score the ball because you know they are going to score. We could not make shots.”

The 49ers were led by freshman Najee Garvin off the bench with 12 points, while knocking down all four of his free throws. Sophomore standout Jon Davis scored 11, with Andrien White adding in 10 points off of three made field goals from behind the arc. JC Washington led the 49ers with eight rebounds, with Charlotte being out-rebounded 53-38.

Davidson’s (4-1) leading scorer was Jordan Watkins with 22 points, being one of five players to score in double-digits for the Wildcats and coach Bob McKillop.

The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead after both teams traded baskets early at Belk Arena, going on a 24-4 run, leading 28-8 with nine minutes remaining. Charlotte went on a 12-4 run to cut into the 20-point lead, now trailing 32-20 with 3:50 left in the first half. The Wildcats continued to build on their lead to close the half, taking a 43-28 lead going into the break.

The second half turned out to be a lot like the first half, with Davidson scoring early and often, pushing their lead to 32 points throughout most of the second half. Charlotte scored the final eight points of the contest to cut the final deficit to 22 points, 79-57.

The 49ers will throw the Davidson game out the window and look forward to a three-game home slate in Halton Arena this upcoming week, starting with a 7 p.m. tip against Appalachian State Monday night.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports