3 takeaways from Charlotte’s win over App State

The Charlotte 49ers defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 80-72 Monday night inside Halton Arena, taking away a few key notes from the victory.

Defense can come up big down the stretch

The 49ers have not had their way on defense this season. Although they are almost scoring 90 points per game, Charlotte gives up 84 points per game on average. Throughout the game against the Mountaineers, Charlotte continued to build up to a 11-point lead multiple times, but could never find a way to keep the lead.

It wasn’t the offense that couldn’t hold the lead, but the defense. Time after time, Charlotte got lazy on defense and allowed App State to drain a couple threes, maybe snag a turnover, then quickly make it a 3-point game within minutes.

With less than three minutes to go, the 49ers found themselves with a eight-point lead, needing to find a couple defensive stops to hold on to the win. Senior Anthony Vanhook came up big for Charlotte in those minutes, coming up with two big blocks, leading to a couple fast-break points to allow Charlotte to add to their lead.

Look for defensive stops like this to be key for Charlotte when trying to pull away from teams late in the game.

Boxing Out

This may seem like something a ball player might learn in elementary school, but the 49ers need to do this more now than ever. Not having a true center has hurt the 49ers this season, making it harder for them to rebound the ball.

Charlotte was out-rebounded 37-32 and gave up 18 offensive rebounds to a undersized USC Upstate team. Grabbing offensive rebounds is not a skill that can be taught. It is something that you can get if you are in the right spot or just hustling harder than the person who was on defense. Also, it happens when someone does not simply box out the team on offense at the time of the shot.

When the offensive team shoots the ball, the defensive team (Charlotte in this case) should be under the hoop with great position for the defensive rebound. This has not been the case. The 49ers are just wanting the ball to come to

them off the rim and it has not worked out this season. For them to be taken serious down the stretch in conference play, Charlotte needs to go back to the basics and needs to be able to box out their opponent to eliminate offensive rebounds.

Turnovers

The college game is changing. Referees are calling softer fouls and are emphasizing putting the ball on the ground before making a move, or else a travel will likely be called.

Charlotte recorded 19 turnovers Monday night, having six players with three turnovers. The 19 turnovers resulted in 16 points for App State, which could have been a lot worse for Charlotte. Most of the turnovers came off of travel calls from the referees, making players from both teams think before making their first move with the ball.

With the game changing, the 49ers need to adjust quickly to the rules of the game, showing that they can make the in-game adjustments to create less turnovers.

