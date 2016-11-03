3 Takeaways: Charlotte’s loss to USC Upstate

The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team lost in a hard fought battle against USC Upstate Tuesday night in Halton Arena. The 49ers controlled the pace for the majority of the game, but in the end, fell short in overtime, 103-108, proving to be the Niners only loss this season (3-1).

Momentum throughout the game

The game started off at a great pace for Charlotte, as they were able to jump out to be big lead in the first few minutes of the game. USC Upstate put up a fight though, not allowing the Niners to have the game handed to them easily. Senior Braxton Ogbueze, Andrien White and Jon Davis went on spurts of their own throughout the game, but were unable to close the game in the final seconds of regulation. Ogbueze was 5-for-5 behind the arc in the first half and Davis knocked down two of his three attempts from deep. The game against USC had the whole crowd on their toes and it was one that both teams were not going to let go easily as the back and forth and ties of scores continued on the court.

Defense is crucial

The Niners have no problem making shots, but defensively is where coach Mark Price believes the team needs work to succeed on the court. “We scored 103 points in the game and we moved the ball offensively and that’s not a problem, with only eight turnovers and we played well in a lot of areas, but when it’s a close game you have to make the right plays,” Price said. The second half is where the Niners started to play at Upstate’s pace. Charlotte worked hard as they tried to block and get the rebounds, but struggled in the second half up against seven-foot Michael Buchanan who had 14 rebounds in the game.

Learning a lesson

The 49ers have lost their first game of the season and it was a tough loss for a team that knew they had a chance to win when they were 3-0 to start the season. The team will need to work harder for all 40 minutes next game, on both sides of the ball, needing to fix many mistakes for their next game on Saturday. “I just want to thank God for my opportunity to play basketball and we can learn from something like this. Tonight’s not about individual performance, it’s about a team and how we can grow together, and I can see where we can be in the future,” Ogbueze said. The Niners are up against fundamentally sound team on Nov. 26, as they play the Davidson Wildcats who put a beat down on Charlotte inside Halton Arena last year.

The game against the Wildcats will tip at 4 p.m. just a few days after Thanksgiving inside Belk Arena on the campus of Davidson College.

