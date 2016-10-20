Young Talent to be on the Watch For: Jacob Whitesides

From a young start.

Young talent in the music industry seems to becoming more and more of the popular trend. Shows like “The X Factor” are really helping these young artist make a name for themselves, just like Jacob Whitesides. Although Whitesides did not win or even make it to the finals, he made the first cut at age 14 which drew people to him. This to me is a pretty big accomplishment and it makes him stand out for trying at such a young age. Whitesides did not let being cut from “The X Factor” stop him, with the use of social media he was able to get his name out there past what “The X Factor” could give him. Staying connected to his fans and posting videos, covers and new songs his fan base kept slowly expanding.

Now Whitesides is 18 years old, soon to be 19 and he is out on the road opening for people such as Ben Rector and having small tours of his own. He obviously has not slowed down making music and it seems like he is planning to stay in the music business for a while. His first full length album came out a little over a month ago titled “Why?” and his last EP, titled “3AM – The EP,” that came out in the summer of 2014 topped the US charts at 26th spot. All together he has put out one album, three EPs and also multiple singles and covers. Not to mention that he is also the CEO of the company that he records for, called Double U Records. I would say he is definitely off to a good start.

I got the chance to witness Whitesides on stage at his opening performance for Ben Rector at The Fillmore in Charlotte on October 17th. I was not sure what to expect because I had never really followed Whitesides closely like his fans, but I knew who he was and what music he made. I had never heard anyone say he was a great performer or that he was just as amazing live as he was recorded so I was very curious to seem him perform. I was extremely impressed with his on stage performance. He interacted with the crowd, he was energetic and he was having fun on stage which makes a great performer. I really enjoyed watching him have fun entertaining the crowd and his fans.

To add to his amazing stage presence, his musical performance was just was good as his entertaining element. His live voice is just as pure and smooth as what is on his recordings. His music is very much singer/songwriter and indie pop. He sings the most about love and this creates a tender and sweet vibe from most all of his songs. Even his songs that are more upbeat still have a tender feel to them. Of course he has a few songs about the bad side of love or about other things that are not love and those songs may not have the sweet vibe to them, but they are still fairly calm and controlled. He does not have wild extravagant songs, so if you are into chill pop singer/songwriter style music, I would definitely suggest for you to check out Jacob Whitesides.

Overall I really enjoyed this concert. I am so very glad I got to attend and I regret not keeping up with Whitesides when I had first heard of him a few years back. I think we can all expect great things from him in the years to come. I look forward to seeing where he goes next and he can count on me to be a fan of him and his music.

