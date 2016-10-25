Wildest “Westworld” Theories

Only four episodes in and already HBO's newest series is sending the internet abuzz.

There have only been four episodes thus far of HBO’s newest series, “Westworld,” but already the internet has exploded with an abundance of fan theories attempting to unlock the show’s secrets. Similar to programs like “Lost” or even the debut season of “True Detective,” “Westworld” keeps viewers primarily in the dark. The mysteries of the show are it’s key driving force, all woven into a dense multi-layered world with hidden secrets. Even those who have found the show cold or overly serious remain fascinated by the seemingly endless amount of theorizing that has emerged over the internet. Whether or not these theories come true is beside the point. The fun is in how far viewers can stretch their imagination in order to predict where the program is going.

The Show Takes Place on Another Planet

Thus far “Westworld” hasn’t strayed outside the confines of the actual park. The series is supposedly set in the unspecified future and, while there has been some brief clues as to the state of the outside world, we have little to no idea what goes on beyond the park. However, many viewers have speculated that this particular future would not be able to sustain a park of this scale. In fact, it would be absurd to think that all this untamed wilderness for a park would exist even today. Anyone who has seen the show would know that the park is HUGE, and not just in it’s vastness; there are also the lab/tech areas that seem to be in massive tunnels beneath the park. Therefore, many believe the park actually takes place on a space station or even a different planet. In the series’ third episode, there is even a moment where Jeffrey Wright talks to his wife on a screen and mentions that it is hard to get a signal where he is. Could that be because satellites have to be in line to get signal to an outside planet?

Jeffrey Wright is a Robot

Honestly, who isn’t a robot? The show’s key theme seems to be the idea of consciousness developing among A.I., but could it be that the hosts in the park are not the only ones with wiring in them? After episode three, many are starting to suspect that Jeffrey Wright’s character is a robot himself. The backstory he gives about a deceased child seems oddly specific, especially when you take into account that bit about false memories implanted in the hosts. Viewers have also pointed to the way Anthony Hopkins talks to Wright in episode three as another clue. His line delivery and knowledge of Wright’s past trauma play eerily similar to the scene where he give one of the robots (James Marsden) a new fake memory. Hmmmm.

The Man in Black and William are the Same Character

This theory seemed to spring up after viewers noticed a difference between the quality of the train station in the first two episodes. According to this theory, the train station in the first episode when the man in black arrives looks older and more run down than in episode two, when Jimmi Simpson’s character William arrives. So, already we have an idea of multiple time lines existing in the show, but what draws speculators to the connection between the man in black and William is the way they interact with Dolores. The polarity of the characters represents the dark depths people can descend to within the park.

Wyatt is Arnold

In episode three of the show, Anthony Hopkins’ character, Ford, mentions an old partner named Arnold who had gone mad in an attempt to create a deeper level of consciousness among the hosts; he eventually died in the desert. While some have speculated that the man in black is actually the character attempting to finish his plan, it would seem, following this weeks episode, that there is little evidence of that. However, there is also a theory that Arnold is still alive in the park under the name Wyatt. Ford first mentioned Wyatt as a rogue outlaw who leads a band of bloodthirsty cannibals in the park. Now it seems the man in black is in search of the same figure. Could it be that this crazed cult leader has a larger significance in the park?

*You can watch “Westworld” Sunday nights on HBO at 9pm or anytime on HBOGO or HBO NOW

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television