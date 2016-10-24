Volleyball loses in straight sets to NT

The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team allowed a .412 North Texas hitting percentage Sunday afternoon in Denton, Texas, falling 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-12) despite a hitting percentage of .406 for themselves.

“I was pleased with how well we responded in the loud and raucous atmosphere of the UNT Volleyball Center,” head coach Karen Weatherington said. “Most of the team has never been in this environment in C-USA and we stepped up and played together. We did some really great things in the first two sets and were efficient on offense hitting .406.”

The 49ers (7-17, 1-7 C-USA) went down early in the first set, but fought their way back within one, 9-8, behind three kills from Tatyana Thomas. Backed by a loud home crowd, the Eagles scored four-straight points, three coming from kills from three different ladies.

North Texas (11-12, 5-3 C-USA) maintained a large lead until freshman Molly Shaw got a set from Sofie Perrens, getting a kill and sparking a 4-0 run. Shelby Greene served during the short streak for the 49ers, getting one ace to pull Charlotte within two, 17-19.

With the momentum shifting to the 49ers, the crowd got behind their home team, lifting them to a 25-20 victory in the first set, ending on a kill from Alexis Wright.

Tied up at nine in the second set, the Eagles went on a 4-0 streak behind three kills and an attack error from Charlotte’s Shaw, leading 13-9.

NT pulled away for a 22-15 lead, but the 49ers scored four-straight on three kills, still trailing by three, 19-22.

The Eagles fought off the 49ers, propelling themselves to a 25-21 win in the second set.

Jumping out to a 4-1 lead, North Texas did not look back, extending their lead to six, leading 9-3. Charlotte’s closest lead in the third set came after a kill from Katria Stewart, trailing 6-12.

The 49ers dropped 10 points during a 12-point stretch, trailing 24-11 late in the third set. After back-to-back points for Charlotte, a kill from NT’s Amanda Chamberlain ended the game, sealing the 3-0 sweep for the Eagles.

Charlotte will travel to Southern Miss on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. later this week, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Category:Sports, Volleyball