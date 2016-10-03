Volleyball loses in straight-sets to FAU

The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team lost in straight-sets to the Florida Atlantic Owls (25-17, 25-20, 25-19) Sunday afternoon, coming home to a rude awakenng in just their second game back from their monthlong road trip.

“We’ve run across some pretty tough Conference USA opponents early on and we’ve really showed some grit,” said Charlotte’s coach Karen Weatherington. “We’re glad to have some of the production we have and our kids are working hard. We’re going to keep battling.”

The 49ers (6-12, 0-4 C-USA) dropped the first set behind a dominant performance from the visiting Owls, jumping out to a 14-10 lead. The Owls didn’t look back, soaring by Charlotte for an eight-point victory to take the first set.

Trailing FAU 7-6 early in the second set, the 49ers stayed in the game, but the Owls still led the 49ers 14-13. With the one-point lead, FAU pulled away over the next few points, going on a 5-0 run to jump ahead of the 49ers 19-13. Just like the first set, the Owls jumped ahead and never looked back, winning the set 25-20.

FAU (7-10, 2-1 C-USA) didn’t look as sharp going into the third set, as the 49errs took a 8-5 lead early behind kills from Katria Stewart and a block from Jocelyn Stoner and Tatyana Thomas. Trailing by three, the Owls scored seven-straight points to take a 12-8.

Down by nine, 23-14, the 49ers used a couple kills from Sparks to rally back to within five, 24-19, but lost the next point to lose in three-straight sets.

Charlotte will head to UTEP Friday night at 8 p.m. and look to break the losing streak.

