Volleyball loses in straight sets to crosstown rival Davidson

The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team dropped their ninth-straight contest Tuesday night 3-0 (18-25, 16-25, 21-25), losing to crosstown rival Davidson.

The 49ers (6-14, 0-5 C-USA) started off the first set with a 5-2 lead over the Wildcats at John Belk Arena, behind kills from Mackenzie Reaume and Janell Sparks, and pinpoint serving from Morgan Barker.

Davidson ( ) quickly responded in front of their home fans, tying the game up at seven, and then jumping out to a two-point lead, 12-10, moments after. The Wildcats fought their way back due to four-straight errors by the 49ers front line.

Going point-for-point just after that, with the score now 16-14, the Wildcats pulled away by scoring four-straight points behind multiple kills from Ciara Cockrell, now leading 20-14. The Wildcats took the first set with ease, ending the set with a kill from Kelly Friers.

In the second set, it was all Davidson, jumping out to a 9-4 lead behind brilliant serving from Katherine Franz. At one point during the set, the Wildcats scored on seven-straight points, increasing their lead to 10, 17-7.

Anna Henderson and Sparks added in kills to make it 13-21, while Morgan Barker served three-straight to pull Charlotte within five, 16-21. Josie Treadwell for Davidson served the last three points of the second set, giving the Wildcats a 2-set advantage going into the break.

Coming out of the intermission, the 49ers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, led by two kills from Tatyana Thomas. The slim lead did not last very long, as Davidson fought their way back to tie it up at 10 midway through the third set.

Scoring three-straight points, the Wildcats kept a steady lead over Charlotte for the rest of the set, defeating the 49ers in the closest set all night long, 25-21.

The 49ers were led by 11 kills from Janell Sparks, while Thomas added in seven and Henderson had five. Senior libero Shelby Green recorded 16 digs while Sparks dug out 14. Green also had two aces.

Charlotte will look to end the losing skid with a home game against the Florida International Panthers (FIU) Friday at 6 p.m.

