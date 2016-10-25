Volleyball hosts annual Dig Pink events

The Charlotte volleyball’s 15th annual “Dig Pink” night took place this past Wednesday night, as they hosted the UNCG Spartans in Halton Arena. The 49ers pink themed “Dig Pink” campaign is aimed to help raise support, money and awareness of Breast Cancer from those in and around the community.

“Charlotte Volleyball is excited to kick off the “Dig Pink” campaign this year,” head coach Karen Weatherington said. “We set our goal to raise $5,000 and more importantly creating awareness of the disease and means to prevent it. Our program has a passion for Dig Pink. We are proud of the tradition that has been established here. We look forward to the upcoming events, getting out in the community and playing in pink to promote the prevention of breast cancer. Breast Cancer has always been something near to my heart, the prevention of it and bringing awareness to it.”

This year, the Charlotte 49ers had a number of events lined up for the entirety of the month, including “Chick-Fil-A Day” which was held on October 10th at the University Place Chick-Fil-A. Partnering with the Lady Forty-Niners, Chick-Fil-A allowed lunch goers who mentioned “Dig Pink” to have funds from their order donated to the “Dig Pink” fundraiser.

Other events included “Jail and Bait” on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in front of the Popp Martin Student Union, with the match coming against UNCG on the 19th. Pink was the attire of the night when Wednesday rolled around.

The fans and on-lookers donned their free “Dig Pink” shirts and pin-on ribbons that they received at the gates to show their support of both the 49ers and their campaign to bring awareness.

The fans huge support and presence allowed Charlotte volleyball to reach their 10th largest single game attendance mark, 1,336. Donation buckets were also present at every event to give fans and supporters the chance to donate whenever possible.

The efforts and devotion of the volleyball team as a whole made the events, fundraising, and impact on the community possible. “To see that people who haven’t been touched by it and have been touched by it continue to step up, my players are just completely invested in this program, and they love it and understand what it does,” Weatherington said. “We talked a lot about how to prevent, and it brings up an opportunity for us to teach, so we really enjoyed it and they give it their best efforts so I’m pretty proud of them.”

