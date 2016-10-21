Unidentified body found near entrance of campus

Campus police say there is no immediate threat to campus

An unidentified body was found by police near the front of campus near the entrance, across from Robinson Hall in the pump house. Details are slim and the Niner Times will update the story as it develops. Students were issued a statement by the University via email about the incident, reading:

“The University was notified today that an unidentified body was discovered close to the entrance of campus. CMPD is investigating the incident. The police do not believe that there is any connection, nor threat, to the campus community. UNC Charlotte will stay in communication with CMPD and will provide any relevant updates, as appropriate. Again, the campus is safe and there is no threat to students, faculty or staff.”

The Niner Times was able to speak with Police Chief Jeff Baker about the situation.

“The deceased has no affiliation to the campus at all, there is no threat to the campus community,” Baker said, “There is no sign of foul play . . . anytime you find a body, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s homicide department investigate under all circumstances.”

The body was reported to police roughly between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. Medical examiners will investigate and estimate when the time of death was as the situation continues.

Stay tuned for more updates as they come.

