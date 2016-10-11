UNCC Chamber Orchestra are 2-1 in performances

The UNCC Chamber Orchestra performs a beautiful tribute to Shakespeare.

On Thursday I once again found myself in the third row of Robinson Hall’s Belk Theater anxiously awaiting the UNC Charlotte Chamber Orchestra. An orchestra concert seems like a silly thing to be anxious about, but both of the previous concerts I have attended were on vastly different ends of the spectrum: one concert was incredible and the other was…not so much. I was curious to see how this performance would go.

The concert was Shakespeare-themed to celebrate the quadricentennial of the playwright’s death and featured a number of pieces inspired by his works. The first, Beethoven’s “Overture to Coriolan, Op. 62″ was not directly influenced by Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, but rather a reboot of it by German author Heinrich Joseph von Collins. The story is that of a Roman general who became very popular due to his role on the battlefield but was undermined by scandal which leads him to commit suicide. The piece reflects the dramatic atmosphere of the story; it is loud and brassy but ends by fading to quiet. The orchestra did a wonderful job of creating the conversation between the instruments and overall did a wonderful job of complimenting one another.

The second piece was the only one not associated at all with Shakespeare. However, the “Concerto in C Minor for Oboe” by Alessandro Marcello perfectly fit in with the rest of the pieces. There are three movements: The very lively “Spicatto” and “Presto” with the more mellow and melancholy “Adagio” sandwiched between them. The oboe solo was performed by Dr. Elizabeth Sullivan, a new faculty member at UNC Charlotte with an impressive resume which, among other things, includes performing with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Sullivan played the piece incredibly, always moving with the music, which mesmerized–almost hypnotized–the audience. The accompaniment never played too loudly or overshadowed the soloist, which created a beautiful performance out of an already beautiful piece.

William Walton’s “Two Pieces from Henry V” marked the return to the concert’s overall Shakespearean theme. The piece got its start when, during World War II, Walton and actor Laurence Olivier worked together to compose the score for the movie, “Henry V,” which Olivier directed and also starred in. The first movement, “Passacaglia (The Death of Falstaff),” as the name suggests, is very slow and mournful. “Touch her soft lips and part,” the second movement is not much different from the first; it is slow but more loving than mournful. Both movements are very beautiful and the UNCC Chamber Orchestra brought that beauty to life. The violists, who are often overlooked, especially stood out because they played very emotionally and with incredible tone, something that should be displayed a lot more often.

The concert ends with the performance of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s “Suite: Much Ado about Nothing.” Korngold originally wrote the music for a German production of the play and only for a small pit orchestra. However, he later added more instruments and condensed the work into a five movement piece. He wanted that his music could be played as a stand-alone piece once it left the theater. This is the context in which the chamber orchestra played the piece. The orchestra switched between the movements with ease; they moved between lively and melancholy, serene and animated, building towards the cinematic ending which they executed beautifully.

As I mentioned previously, I was anxious before this concert, but it turns out I didn’t have to be. Despite the orchestra playing poorly sometimes, they have a pretty decent track record of playing well, especially when they play pieces that they like. Overall, this performance was pretty good. It wasn’t perfect but, then again, few things are and sometimes it’s just better to focus on the good rather than the bad. The UNCC Chamber Orchestra gave me a nice evening away from homework and tests and transported me to a fun celebration of Shakespeare’s life. I am looking forward to the next performance.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music