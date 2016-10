Last week, UNC Charlotte held its annual Sustainability Week. Events this year included a Campus Cleanup, the Transportation Fair, and a Student Gathering. Each event worked to spread sustainable ideas and get students involved on campus to create green projects. Stand out organizations include Charlotte Green Initiative, Earth Club, and the Garden Club.



Photos by Allison Tran.



Photos by Austin Chaney, Leysha Caraballo, and Allison Tran.

