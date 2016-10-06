Travels to the coast: Charleston, SC Itinerary

A nearby, yet beautiful city that has so much to offer

Fall break is approaching soon! That means no classes on Monday, October 10th and Tuesday, October 11th. Rather than staying indoors to catch up on Netflix, take this opportunity to explore Charleston, South Carolina – a nearby, yet beautiful city that has so much to offer.

Stop looking up hotels and rent an Airbnb (airbnb.com).

While hotels are the norm when looking for a place to stay, they do not provide you with the unique experience of living as a local during your trip like Airbnb does. After a long day of exploring, coming to a real and cozy home beats the formal hotel vibe. The hosts usually provide a recommended list of restaurants and activities which are helpful for those that do not want to do research on Yelp. I have used Airbnb, and I’ve always had fantastic experiences. Simply go to airbnb.com and type in “Charleston” to see all the open listings that you can book within minutes.

Charleston, South Carolina is ideal for people who love to eat. Southern food, of course, is its expertise but there are a wide variety of restaurants and cafes that have consistently appeared in notable culinary magazines. If you’re a foodie that loves to eat, here are my top recommendations:

Hominy Grill: Shrimp and Grits. Charleston Nasty Biscuit. Remember these two names and simply repeat to the waiter once seated. You will not be disappointed, I promise.

Pearlz Oyster Bar: Ideal location as it is right by Waterfront Park, and they serve delicious seafood. Go during Happy Hour to grab a dozen fresh oysters for $9.99 and a refreshing beer.

The Obstinate Daughter: Another ideal location as it is a short walk from Sullivan’s Island but the warm ambiance, beautiful interior and great-tasting food are what really makes this place stand out. Try the ‘Old Danger’ pizza which is a fan-favorite- and for good reason.

Persimmon Cafe: When you first drive up, you’ll be confused to find a vintage laundromat. But walk around, and you’ll see a small cafe-like area with mouth-watering selections such as the toasted Nutella frozen custard (which they set on fire, before your very eyes).

Now that I’m full, what is there to actually do in Charleston?

Walk and Explore: As a city rich in history, Charleston demonstrates its unique beauty through old cathedrals, palmetto trees and streets waiting to be explored. Simply walking around will take you through cobblestone streets, colorful homes, sunsets at the Charleston Harbor and lush gardens.

Rainbow Row: Lined with houses in colors of the rainbow and flower-filled windows, this is a major photo spot located on East Bay Street. Snap a picture (or ten) here to remember your Charleston trip.

Beaches: Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. Choose one and make sure to watch the sunrise or to simply sit, relax and listen to the waves crash with your toes in the sand.

Shopping: King Street is famous for being lined with a unique balance of southern boutiques, popular mainstream brands, high-end luxuries and specialty stores.

Charleston, South Carolina attracts many with its beautiful beaches and delicious restaurants, but ultimately leaves a lasting impression through its warm hospitality and southern charm. If you’re looking for a mini-getaway to relax, make the three-hour drive into a short road trip and enjoy the special city. You’ll love it.

















Category:Lifestyle, Travel