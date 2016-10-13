Transportation Fair encourages eco-friendly methods of transportation

Students learn about different transportation options, updates on light rail

The second annual Transportation Fair was held in the College of Health and Human Services quad from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. At the event, students and staff learned about different transportation options on campus.

The event was part of UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week. The Transportation Fair encouraged students and faculty to use the different forms of transportation available to them such as bike sharing, light rail, and public transit rather than single person vehicles. The University hopes this effort will reduce congestion and harmful emission.

Attendees of the fair were able to receive updates on The Light Rail, currently on schedule to open August 2017. The top ballast, that stabilizes the tracks, is being added to the tracks. Bridges have been painted green and the leaf rail has been put up as part of the Art-in-Transit project. Also as part of the art project, the canopies along 36th Street has been painted.

The Blue Line Extension project team is holding public meetings Oct. 11-13.

The event also gave students the opportunity to learn more about Bike Sharing, coming to campus this Spring. Students will be able to rent bikes by the hour as a method of transportation around camps.

The fair also promoted safe, sober driving. Drunk goggles and a drunk driving simulator were present at the event, along with a seat belt convincer, a machine that gives you the experience of a car crash with the safety of a seat belt.

Multiple vendors attended the fair, such as Uber, Lyft and Zipcar.

Category:Campus, City, Events, News