The heads of a program

A look at the diverse hairstyles within the football program

Hair. Everyone has it, but some choose to use it as a form to express themselves. Examples of this can be found all around campus, including on the roster of the football team. We broke the team down into different hair categories and talked about what it’s like to have some of the best hair on the team.

Man Buns

Sweeping the nation and the 49er roster the past few years has been the man-bun craze. Jordan Starnes joined the trend when he began growing his hair out last year. The linebacker is cutting edge, showcasing undercut on the back of his head that allows for cool air to reach his neck.

“The process is really annoying. I started off in the awkward phase, wearing backwards hats because it was wild. Now it’s easier because I can put it up. It’s still pretty annoying at times and taking care of it is a pain, but it’s alright,” Starnes said.

After being in a school with strict regulations on hair, Christian Asher decided to let his hair down when he got to the Queen City.

“I went to a boarding school where we had to have our hair really short all the time. I decided that since I could finally grow it out, I might as well,” Asher said.

The art of the bun is something that takes time to perfect. Starnes is also quick to point out the differing styles of the bun.

“I don’t know if I would say I’ve perfected the man bun, but I try to make it look just like a regular bun, not a man bun. I would prefer it to be called just a bun. I think the man bun sits on top of your head, I like mine neutral in the back,” Starnes said. “In the beginning I would have to ask girls in my classes or my friends to put it up for me, but now it’s like second nature.”

Asher also doesn’t know if he’s got the bun down pat, but that doesn’t stop the six-foot-one linebacker from trying.

“I don’t know if I’ve perfected it yet, but I’m trying to. So far it’s come pretty natural to me,” Asher said.

Having long hair requires a good shampoo and conditioner.

“I use Pantene shampoo and conditioner every other day,” Asher said.

While Starnes has plans to cut his locks after after this season, Asher has a goal for his hair in the long run but he didn’t reveal any of his secrets.

“I have a plan on doing something with it in the future, but y’all just have to wait and see that one,” Asher said.

Dreadheads

Kalif Phillips has had his dreads for about six years, sticking with them throughout the hot dog days of summer. Phillips has the thinner version of dreads, called sister locks.

“I don’t like the thick ones, I think the thick ones are ugly. Mine are called sister locks, because it’s the type that a lot of girls have as opposed to the thicker ones. The thick ones don’t do anything for me,” Phillips said.

The thick ones do something for redshirt-freshman Tyriq Harris, however. Initially Harris choose cornrows after he decided to change up his hair style. He moved on to dreads next and his hair history hasn’t been the same ever since.

“When I first started off, my hair was really long and it was really nappy, I could run my fingers through it and they wouldn’t come out. My dad was like ‘hey you’re going to have to do something with your hair.’ I started with cornrows, then I got tired of that and switched to dreads one day. It’s been four to five years. People tell me all the time it would be so weird if I didn’t have my hair likes this,” Harris said.

Joining Phillips on team sister-locks is offensive linemen Casey Perry. His dreads came shortly after he came onto the Charlotte campus.

“They’re a lot smaller and their easier to take care of. I can go longer in between without looking fuzzy,” Perry said. “I had been clean cut all of my life, I thought it was a different stage of my life so I should do something different.”

Phillips takes note of the opposing players’ dreads, and of course, the 49ers are heads and shoulders above their competitors.

“I’ve seen a couple teams that had dreads that were real thick and looked nappy,” Phillips said.

There is a bond between the players with dreads, from asking for tips to just admiring the other’s locks the group just “goes well with each other,” Harris said.

The support system found within the hair group is unrivaled.

“We always talk about each other’s hair. As soon as someone gets their hair done we pay attention to it. We ask each other for ideas,” Perry said.

Untamed

Redshirt-freshman Nate Mullen began to grow his hair out two years ago, drawing inspiration from Cowboys player Cole Beasley. Throughout the process of growing it out Mullen had to fight the urge to

cut it off. His dreams of having hair peeking from underneath his helmet made it all worth it this season.

“I wanted my hair to come out of the helmet,” Mullen said. “I can’t wait to cut it off. But finally getting to play with it coming out of my helmet made it worth it.”

Joining Mullen in the Untamed category is punter Arthur Hart. When asked to describe his hair in three words Hart said “wild, crazy, everywhere.”

Hart is taking advantage of his time in college and express himself through his hair.

“I’m going to have to be an adult, get a job soon. I decided this was the last time I could grow it out,” Hart said.

Expect to see Hart making a dash towards the showers after the game, but don’t expect to see him flake on his hairstyle decision.

“A hairstyle is a gateway to your personality, it’s a great way to express yourself,” Hart said.

The Highlighter

In a category all to himself is Austin Duke. The wide receiver debuted his new ‘do at football media day and it has been a statement piece ever since.

“My boy Odell Beckham had it and I thought it was cool, another thing is just a confidence thing so I stand out and create my own trend,” Duke said.

After having his hair loose for the first few weeks of the season, Duke showcased braids still incorporating the eye-catching blonde.

“My girlfriend got bored one day and braided my hair, it ended up looking really cool so I kept it and made it my own style,” Duke said.

Teammates have been receptive to his bold hairstyle, calling it “dope” and “goddess-like.”

Duke takes risks with his hair and encourages others to take a risk with their hair.

“Do something that stands out. You can do anything with your hair, it grows back. Go big with your hair, it grows back,” Duke said.

The hair on the team is ever changing, but one thing remains true: when it comes to hair, Charlotte Football knows what it’s talking about.

