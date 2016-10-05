Take a fake-cation to take the stress away

We could all use some room to breathe

It’s about that time in the semester where time seems to stand still. The warm sun-filled days are transforming into dark, dreary fall weather. Classes are ramping up in preparation for midterms and things generally kind of suck right now. It can be hard to ignore that overwhelming urge to count down the days until Christmas break, but fortunately there may be a solution that is both cost-effective and fun. It’s called a Fake-cation, and I

promise you it will change your life. We always start out with big plans for an upcoming vacation, visit a museum, try local restaurants, take lots of pictures. But once everything is said and done, you really only end up with a day or two to relax. Especially if you’re going with a group, so much of the trip is deciding what to do next and making compromises. The whole point of a vacation is to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and not have to worry about responsibilities. If you can accomplish that without spending hours in a cramped car, or dishing out twenty bucks for a hotdog, why wouldn’t you?

The basic premise of a fake-cation is creating an environment where you can relax and get away from it all without actually going anywhere. This is done by doing a few very simple things. First, you have to find a quiet space that is all your own. If you live with roommates, that may be tricky, but it is very important that you have no distractions. Once you have your private space, the next step is to add something exotic that transforms a simple dorm into a new place. Your exotic element doesn’t have to be extreme; it could be as simple as a poster on your wall or a soft fuzzy chair. For me, I use lighting to create a calm, relaxed vibe. I use a combination of Christmas lights and a multicolor light bulb to fill my room with fluorescent blues, greens, and purples.

After establishing your comfy place, the next thing to do is fully immerse yourself in your fake-cation. Do the things you would normally do on vacation. Read a book, get a massage, have a smoothie inside a pineapple. Find activities that relax your mind and body. Sleep in late, take a hot shower and just use your imagination to get the most out of your experience. Try not to focus too much on deadlines or drama, just take a break and sniff the imaginary roses.

Some of you may be thinking, how is this better than a regular vacation? Well honestly, it’s all about what you want to accomplish. If you are a high-risk big-adventure person who spends days off, rock climbing and jet skiing, this may not work for you. But if you’re like me, and spend your free days curled up with a good book sipping hot chocolate, you might want to give this a try. Things are pretty tense right now, between midterms, protests, and the presidential election, we could all use some room to breathe. Fake-cationing is an easy, cost-effective way to reduce stress and give you a little break from everything.

Category:Health and Fitness, Lifestyle