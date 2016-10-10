Students gather for green initiatives

This past Thursday, Charlotte Green Initiative sponsored a Student Gathering in the Student Union Plaza. Representatives from Earth Club, the Garden Club, The Charlotte Green Initiative (CGI) and a few others were present to discuss possible project ideas and ways to collaborate.

The gathering was not all business; students had the chance to carve out pumpkins and discuss sustainability over pizza.

“It was a great time getting together with other sustainable groups on campus to figure out what we can do as students for UNC Charlotte. Not many people know that CGI funds student projects, so these events really help to get the word out,” said CGI’s secretary, Yousef Abdel-Rahman.

The gathering capped off the events that went on during UNC Charlotte’s Sustainability Week. The Transportation Fair along with the campus cleanup were the two other events that occurred. All week, students were encouraged to ask questions about sustainability, create relationships with faculty and other students and to figure out how they could be a part of UNC Charlotte’s progress towards a greener campus.

“I joined CGI this year because I wanted to make a tangible difference on our campus. The ability to vote for sustainable projects that student’s come up with gives me the opportunity to make that difference. The Student Gathering was just another way for our group to connect with students and let them know that they can truly make a difference too,” said CGI member Eddie Angelbello.

The event ran from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and in that time, the organizations were able to speak to passerby’s about what each of their groups have done and how students can become a part of it.

This is the first Student Gathering that Charlotte Green Initiative has held, but there will be others in the future. The organization plans to continue engaging with students and spreading the word about the upcoming proposal deadline for green projects Nov. 7. More information can be found at cgi.uncc.edu.

