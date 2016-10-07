Smooth Jazz and Blues

The UNCC Jazz Ensemble and Combos Deliver a Flawless Concert

On Tuesday, Oct. 4th, the Anne R. Belk Theater was filled with the bright sounds of trumpets, smooth saxophones and rhythmic bass blending seamlessly together to produce a mixture of the calm blues and upbeat melodies that jazz is known for. The Jazz Combos, directed by Dr. Michael Hackett and The Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Will Campbell, performed a total of ten pieces divided evenly between the two groups. The Combos are two smaller ensembles composed of five or six musicians, while the Ensemble is a larger band of eighteen. Everyone who was featured in this concert clearly invested a large amount of time and effort to make the performance as outstanding as it was.

The first two songs were “A Night in Tunisia” by John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie and “Dindi” by Antonio Carlos Jobim, performed by Monday Night Combo. Listening to smaller ensembles play is always fun because the audience can easily identify which musician/instrument is playing each part and I felt this was best showcased in “A Night in Tunisia.” Each instrument got to play something interesting and though they didn’t all have solos, I found myself paying extra attention to each one at different times. Friday Afternoon Combo then played three songs: “Blues,” which was impressively written by the combo members themselves; “I Mean You” by Thelonious Monk and “Bluesette” by Toots Thielemans. I loved hearing the combos perform back-to-back as each had a unique sound that contrasted with the other nicely. While the first group utilized guitars for rhythm, the second used bass, which was fundamental in creating the style of “Blues” and “Bluesette,” which both ranked among my favorite pieces of the night.

The Ensemble then performed five songs, with the highlights being “Beneath the Mask” by Bob Washut and “Little Old Lady” by Hoagy Carmichael and Stanley Adams as arranged by John Clayton. “Little Old Lady” in particular was quite different from a lot of the other pieces, so it was definitely a fitting way to end the night. I also have to mention Jackson Cini, who performed three tenor sax solos and amazed me each time. As entertaining as the music was though, it was the players themselves who really elevated the concert, to the point where I didn’t even realize when we had reached the final song of the night. Each performer was clearly focused on their music while having fun at the same time. Their infectious energy combined with their brilliant performance had a clear impact on the audience, who were steadily clapping and cheering throughout the evening. The Jazz Ensemble will play again on Thursday Dec. 1st and I hope family, friends and music lovers continue to support these incredible musicians.

The members of the Jazz Ensemble include: Bryce Harris, Tucker Smith, Jackson Cinit, Matt Nofsinger and Chelsea Kappeh on saxophones; Patrik Foray, Nathan Ricer, Virginia Crooks and Kirwan on Trombones; Richard Hall, Casey Blackwelder, Wesley Taylor and Liam McMahon on trumpets and Dallas Holder (piano), Brian Gilbert (guitar), Rob Linton (bass), Colin Ray (drums) and Eric Chang (drums) on rhythm. Monday Night Combo features Wesley Taylor on trumpet, Nicholas Karpov on tenor sax, Jonathan Spears and Justin Davis on guitar and Brandon Hawkins and Jacob Bohan on drums/vibes. Friday Night Combo features Casey Blackwelder on trumpet, Jackson Cini on tenor sax, Rob Linton on bass and Eric Chang and Colin Ray on drums/vibes.

