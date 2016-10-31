Six super easy Halloween costumes

If you haven’t gotten a costume yet because of procrastination, you need one now!

Halloween is getting close! This means, that if you haven’t gotten a costume yet because of procrastination– which most of us are guilty of – You need one now! If you are like most students, studying, work and a life can prevent you from going ‘all out’ this Halloween with a super detailed costume. In this list, the costumes included are definitely going to save you some time. Here are some Halloween costume ideas that are quick and easy to put together!

Zombie

Yes, zombie is one of those costumes that gets repeated each and every Halloween, but if you are pressed for time and need a quick idea, this is the way to go for you. Putting together a zombie costume is easy. You just need old clothes that you don’t mind getting ripped or dirty. Once you have chosen your zombie outfit, add a few rips with scissors or your hands to make it seem like it’s been worn down by time and walking around like a zombie.

To emulate that dirty look, you can apply a dark eyeshadow on your clothes by smudging a bit of it on any area you want; this is perfect for giving off that unwashed vibe. Use a small amount of purple/gray eyeshadow under your eyes to represent eye bags. If you want to take one extra step, grab some red paint or mix red food coloring into some water and use this creation as a way to stain your costume with “blood.”

Devil or Cat

This is another set of costumes that can be put together quite quickly. All you need is a devil horns headband, which you can get from any party supply store at this time of year, a red dress or any matching clothing, and red lipstick–to tie it all together. While this may seem like a very simple costume, it is a good choice if you need a costume idea ASAP. If devil ears aren’t your thing, you can opt for cat ears and an all-black outfit. You can use a black eyeliner pencil to draw some cat whiskers on your face as well, and you instantly have a black cat costume!

Witch

Witch costumes are quite easy to put together. A simple witch hat from any party supply store costs around five dollars. Next, some striped stockings and a black dress can help tie the entire look together. Use a dark eyeliner pencil to draw a few moles on your face, and don’t forget your broom!

Wear Your Pajamas!

It’s that simple! Wear your pajamas and bathrobe for Halloween. Don’t forget your slippers and your favorite mug!

Vampire

Another easy idea! All you need are some plastic fangs, a cape that you can get from almost any store at this time of year, and your clothes of darker clothing. You can have fun with this! You can use red face paint and smear it around your mouth to give off the appearance of a vampire who just fed, or you can keep things simple by only wearing fangs and your darkest clothing.

All of these costumes are relatively easy to prepare for this Halloween! They are perfect for any Halloween party, and they are a great alternative just in case that costume you ordered from Amazon doesn’t get here in time. Remember to have fun and be safe this Halloween!

Category:Fashion, Lifestyle