Senate update: discussion of construction, traffic

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) had their weekly legislative meeting Sept. 29 and were joined by Director of Facilities Planning, Chris Gilbert, who discussed construction projects for next year and traffic alleviation with the senate.

Guest Speaker- facilities management

Gilbert spoke to the senate about the extensive list of changes the University will see in the coming years pertaining to construction.

He broke down the areas of construction, which include renovations to the academic core, administrative space, improvements to infrastructure as well as new construction.

Current projects underway include the renovation of Burson, the resurfacing of the Belk track, campus-wide generator upgrades, renovations to the Resident Dining Hall and more. Future campus projects Gilbert discussed include an admissions and visitors center, campus circulation improvements, Scott Hall renovations and an expansion to the Union Deck.

Gilbert assured senators that his team would do their best to keep congestion on campus to a minimum while construction is occurring. Next year will be the busiest year pertaining to construction projects on campus.

He also informed senators that with the addition of the light rail, added security measures would be implemented around the stop including additional officers as well as possible security cameras.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Area Transit System and campus police are working on other ideas to ensure the safety of the area.

Additional Guest Speakers

Press Secretary for SGA Ena Walker spoke about the SGA homecoming float as well as “Norm Knows,” a campaign that will give students tips, tricks and advice through social media. This campaign will begin Oct. 10.

Secretary for State and National Affairs Vincent Cahill discussed voting registration, campus watch parties for the presidential debates and a voting site on campus for residents of Mecklenburg County.

Secretary for Athletic Affairs Carter Reid spoke about the concerns students had over ticketing and coming up with ideas on how to make the process of reserving a ticket for sporting events easier.

Junior Class President Mackenzie Belton and Sophomore Class President Robert Fleming discussed events that both classes are throwing. They are partnering together for a movie on the lawn event that is scheduled for Oct. 20. Price of admission will be canned good. Donations will be given to the local food pantry.

New senators sworn in

Student Body Vice President and Leader of the Senate Carrie Nowell swore in nine new senators. Freshman Class President and Secretary for Information Technology sworn in Freshman Class President Vivian Ojimadu was sworn in as well as Secretary for Information Technology, Gyovanni Boston-Crompton.

Senator of the Month

The senate has begun a new tradition of nominating a “senator of the month.” The first senator to hold the title for the month of September is Marshall Stookey. According to the senate, he was chosen because “he is prepared, engaged [in meetings] and professional.”

New student organizations

The senate has approved three new student organizations. They are Odyssey Outreach, Odyssey Online and Tenacious Dreamers.

