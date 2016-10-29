Ranking All of “Black Mirror”

A viewer's guide to Charlie Brooker's darkly brilliant sci-fi series

Called “The “Twilight Zone” for the digital age” by The New Yorker, Charlie Brooker’s nightmarish look at the way technology affects our lives has become a cult sensation in the last several years. The series first debuted in the U.K. back in 2011 with three roughly hour long episodes with their own standalone storylines. The connecting tissue between these episodes being a look at how technology affects our lives today and how it might advance in the future. Of course, there was always some sort of consequence or aspect of the technology that would be abused by human hands.

Brooker has stated that the show isn’t against technology, or even the progression of it, but rather worries about the way we as people can let it consume our very lives. Eventually, Brooker returned for a second run of three episodes airing in 2013, followed by a Christmas Special in 2014. Now the series has moved over to Netflix and on Oct. 21. the streaming service debuted six new stories in the “Black Mirror” cannon, with another six landing sometime early next year.

However, while the Netflix model has allowed for a greater number of notable guest appearances, it hasn’t saturated Brooker’s satire one bit. But how should one tackle this series? Is there a proper starting point or should one just pick and choose the episodes that sound interesting to them? Below is a comprehensive guide to experiencing “Black Mirror.” The episodes are ranked in order to their quality, though feel free to watch them all and form your own opinion. As intended, most plot points will be kept to a minimum as the experience of watching is vastly superior if you go in knowing little to nothing.

13. “The Waldo Moment”

While many fans seem to vary as to their favorite “Black Mirror” episode, most seem to agree that this third episode of the show’s second season is easily the weakest. However, in the recent presidential election, “The Waldo Moment” has become surprisingly relevant. The story focuses on a late night show whose primary host is a foul mouthed, blue, cartoon bear. The network figures it will be a ratings booster to have the character run for office and to their surprise, the character actually gains a strong following, simply by being outrageous and insulting the other opponents. Sound like a certain Republican nominee? It may be topical, but the episode still lacks the kind of edge that the rest of the series has. Ultimately it’s a clever idea that never quite sticks its landing.

12. “Men Against Fire”

The fifth episode in the Netflix run does have some interesting ideas about how the military might push its soldiers to be more efficient killing machines during combat, but all that doesn’t really come into play until the last fifteen minutes or so. The episode focuses on a young soldier in an unnamed country trying to eradicate a breed of dangerous mutated humans known as roaches. However, over the course of the episode, he begins to learn that perhaps this war is unjust in some ways. The combat scenes are particularly well shot and there is a scene stealing Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) as an army psychologist. Yet, for most of the episode, you feel as though you are watching something ripped from 1,000 different video games. The ending revelation is sadly when the episode begins to come alive.

11. “Shut Up and Dance”

Set in present day, this episode probably ranks so low because it is just purely unsettling to watch. Nevertheless, there is an incredible amount of tension and viewers are likely to never leave their computer cameras uncovered again. The episode focuses on a seemingly innocent teenage boy whose computer is hacked into by an unknown group of people. What they obtain is a video of the boy masturbating to pornography and threaten to release the video online if the boy does not comply with their wishes. From there the boy is sent around town doing various tasks for his viral blackmailers. The episode never really stops to let you get to know the people and there are many others, who are affected by the blackmailers. About halfway through, the boy joins up with a man played by “Game of Thrones” actor Jerome Flynn, who is a victim himself. However, as unrelentingly intense as this episode is, we’re given very little to care about in terms of the characters, leaving their fates at the end to feel meaningless.

10. “Playtest”

Arguably the closest the series has come to going full horror, this episode stars Wyatt Russell (son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn) as a globetrotting young man who unexpectedly runs out of funds while in the U.K. In turn, he answers an ad at a secretive video game company, where he become the human guinea pig for their new virtual reality game. The game has Russell staying inside a haunted house and soon his hold over what is real and what is the game begins to slip. There is nothing inherently wrong with this episode, Russell (like his parents) has incredibly chemistry and there are a few genuine jump scares. However, the episode just isn’t quite as memorable as some of the others later on down the list.

9. “15 Million Merits”

Another decently good episode that just happens to not be as great as others, “15 Million Merits” plunges the viewer into a dystopian word where humans live a life of drudgery, pedaling for hours on mechanical bikes in order to create power. Their only hope of escape is an “American Idol” like reality show where workers gaze their attention to for distraction. It’s a smart satire on the talent based reality shows of today but with a darker, more sinister twist to the very end.

8. “White Christmas”

One of the longer episodes in the series, “White Christmas” intertwines three smaller stories within a larger narrative. The main focus is on two men, played by Rafe Spall and “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm, who trade stories of each other’s past over a Christmas meal in a remote cabin. Hamm in particular is sensational in a role that clearly appears to be written with him in mind. Overall, it’s a delightfully twisted piece of holiday splendor. The three stories may not all piece together perfectly but there are still some genius elements, such as a version of cyber “blocking” that extends to the real world.

7. “San Junipero”

Most “Black Mirror” episodes tend to end on a low note. The show usually demonstrates the negative consequences associated with our relationship with technology or rather how technology can bring out the worst in our human behavior. But “San Junipero” is different. The fourth episode in the Netflix run, “San Junipero” has emerged as a unique fan favorite over the weekend due to its central love story and hopeful outlook on technology in the future. Unfortunately, much of the plot has to remain a secret, but the basic focus is on the romance that blossoms between two women, one shy (Mackenzie Davis), the other an outgoing party-girl (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Set in a beachside town in what appears to be the 1980s, the story highlights how a very specific form of technology brings these young women together and affects their future. However, the focus is always on the characters and both actresses give out some of the best performances the show has ever seen.

6. “Hated in the Nation”

The longest episode of “Black Mirror” to date, this final installment of the new Netflix batch is, at 90 minutes, almost its own movie. Making for a better “X-Files” episode than anything in the recent “X-Files” reboot, this gripping thriller stars Kelly McDonald as a London detective and Faye Marsay as her tech-savvy sidekick. Together, they attempt to solve a group of murders connected by an infamous hashtag on Twitter. With the kind of nail-biting intensity that many blockbuster films would dream of, the episode ponders on the negative consequences of our unfiltered aggression on social media, all thrown into a killer plot involving terrorism and robotic bees.

5. “Nosedive”

The satire in this first episode of the Netflix episodes is simply too sharp and too relevant not to be praised. Set in a future where your social media presence determines your social class, the episode star Bryce Dallas Howard as a young woman eager to climb the social hierarchy. Essentially, imagine a world where you are rated like an Uber driver by how good your Instagram photo of lunch was. Howard’s character in particular has become a living embodiment of her internet-self. Her desire to further her image leads to her accepting an invitation to act as maid of honor in a childhood friend’s wedding, one who is herself a social media starlet. About ten minutes into the episode, I looked down and noticed I was scrolling through Facebook on my phone. This is what we have become, a society so focused on our social media and internet selves that nothing else matters. “Nosedive” simply amplifies this issue to expose the emptiness and superficiality of what we have become.

4. “Be Right Back”

Similarly to “San Junipero,” this fan favorite episode is primarily a love-story, showcasing how technology impacts one relationship. Hayley Atwell (“Captain America” and “Agent Carter”) plays a woman whose husband, played by Domhnall Gleeson (“Ex Machina,” “The Revenant,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), dies in a car accident. From there she learns of a computer software that allows her to communicate to a digital version of her husband created from his information online and on social media. Atwell’s character even goes as far as to order an android copy of her husband, occupied by the same A.I. software. But can this artificial copy of her husband ever truly take his place? Ultimately, “Be Right Back” dares to answer whether or not our online selves are really an accurate reflection on who we really are. If we leave a digital footprint wherever we go, can that digital version live forever?

3. “The National Anthem”

Often referred to as “the pig episode,” the very first episode of “Black Mirror” ever is also the one most people should start with if they have never experienced the show. “The National Anthem” begins with a member of the Royal Family kidnapped and held at ransom. However, her captors don’t want anything as material as money. What they want is the humiliation of the Prime Minister on live television. How you might ask? I’ll leave that a secret. All one needs to know is it’s a bizarrely funny and grotesquely shocking piece of satire that looks at the way the media can drive public opinion and cause events to spiral out of control. It’s also a perfect example at the bizarre and unpredictable nature of the show.

2. “White Bear”

Arguably the closest the series has come to capturing the “Twilight Zone” feel, “White Bear” is another unrelentingly intense ride but one whose twists and turns will leave you breathless. The simple set-up is a young woman who awakes to find her neighbors all filming her with cameras and a group of masked figures attempting to hunt her down. It’s easily one of the most intense of edge of your seat hours of television you will ever watch and one whose outcome will remain ingrained in your brain long after you watch it.

1. “The Entire History of You”

“The Entire History of You” might just be the quintessential “Black Mirror” episode. Set in the near future, individuals are able to access prior memories and experiences thanks to implants that record everything they see and hear. As the episode progresses, we see the damaging consequences of this technology as the jealous Liam (Toby Kebbell) begins to suspect that his wife might be having an affair. But when the information of one’s past experiences is at an arm’s reach, the search for the truth can often take a dark and obsessive turn. The technology in the episode does somewhat reflect the way we can obsessively search through someone’s past on platforms like Facebook. However, the episode doesn’t point to the technology as the result of the problem but rather a tool that becomes abused, bringing out the worst in human behavior.

