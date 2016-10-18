Petition started to appoint Chief of Diversity position

Need for Chief of Diversity postion among University administration due to growing diversity of campus, recent events

Due to increasing student enrollment each year and recent riots and protests that have occurred in the Uptown, a UNC Charlotte faculty member has started a petition that would include a new Chief of Diversity position.

Regarding recent events in the Charlotte area and student protests on campus, UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois has encouraged students to exercise their right to speak about the recent conflicts.

Dr. Jan Warren-Findlow, the Master in Public Health (MPH) program director and professor for the Department of Public Health has recently created a petition urging Dubois to add a Chief of Diversity position to UNC Charlotte administration.

“The idea to create a petition came about during a community circle meeting in the Union,” said Warren-Findlow. “The petition is not just in response to the recent events in Charlotte, but to the overarching theme of a growing diverse population at UNC Charlotte.

According to the petition which was created online, it states that many universities that are similar to UNC Charlotte in size and student population have a Chief of Diversity Officer among their administration. The petition specifically notes UNC Chapel Hill as an example of a UNC system school to have such a position.

The petition also states whoever would hold the position of Chief of Diversity would advance plans for UNC Charlotte’s Diversity Plan and it’s many diversity initiatives. Additionally, the position would improve official responses in regards to incidents of violence, intolerance and other offenses linked to racial discrimination.

The Future of the Faculty Committee also recommended to Dubois that at the University establish a Chief of Diversity position last year.

Upon learning about the petition, Dubois provided a statement.

“As Chancellor, I believe that it is my duty and responsibility to serve as chief diversity officer,” Dubois said.

Since his appointment of chancellor to the University in 2005, Dubois has used this viewpoint in his decision towards diversity related issues.

Since his 2006 installation remarks, he has encouraged the Council on University Community to work individually and as a team to welcome diversity and address any issues that arise.

“That Council is comprised of the vice chancellors of academic affairs, student affairs, business affairs, university advancement and the director of athletics. These individuals are responsible, individually and collectively, for ensuring that diversity issues are addressed in each and every division of the university,” Dubois said.

To support the council, Dubois has funded $150,000 each year for the council to hold diversity events, bring in speakers and many other things to promote diversity and inclusion.

Dubois also makes sure the University’s business connections reflect the same inclusion that the UNC Charlotte community does. These actions have been locally and nationally recognized over the past several years.

“It is very encouraging to know the Chancellor supports (diversity) events on campus and the freedom for civic engagement,” Warren-Findlow said.

She agrees the University has done a good job with inclusion and supporting diversity; yet with the growing numbers of the UNC Charlotte community she believes that a Chief of Diversity would suit the University well.

“We all need to be leaders … this is an opportunity to improve the campus” Warren-Findlow said. “I encourage students and staff to read the petition and sign it if they are in agreeance with it.”

Information about the petition was sent out through several student groups and by word of mouth.

“This is just one possible solution to the growing population of UNC Charlotte,” Warren-Findlow said.

Chancellor Dubois offered some closing remarks regarding the petition and his stance inclusion on campus.

“I remain committed to ensuring that UNC Charlotte creates a climate of open discussion, civility and inclusion on campus, as is called for in the petition … I acknowledged my responsibility as Chancellor to bringing coherence, visibility and accountability to our efforts and I continue to hold myself and my senior team accountable for doing that,” Dubois said.

To view the petition visit: https://www.change.org/p/chancellor-phil-dubois-hire-a-chief-diversity-officer-for-unc-charlotte.

