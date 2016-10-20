No. 9 ranked men’s soccer ties 0-0 with Virginia Tech

The ninth-ranked Charlotte 49ers men’s soccer team tied with 23rd-ranked Virginia Tech 0-0 Tuesday night in Blacksburg, Virginia, led by Charlotte’s stout defense, recording their seventh shutout this season.

“Tough game against a good team on the road,” head coach Kevin Langan said. “Both defenses were on top for most of the game. We were very active the whole game. We had a lot of incredible performances by our team tonight. It was great to go on the road against a good team and keep a clean sheet. Now, we are excited to get back home and play in front of fans on Saturday.”

The 49ers acted as the aggressors on the road against their ranked opponent, as senior captain Brandt Bronico had his shot stopped by keeper Ben Lundgaard in the third minute. Almost 20 minutes later, Bronico had another shot on goal, again blocked by Lundgaard.

With just one minute left before halftime, Maclean Holbrook received a pass from Daniel Bruce about 15 yards out from the goal, being blocked by VT’s Lundgaard just before it could get to the back of the net.

Towards the end of the match, Marco Sunol-Rojas sent a ball over the cross bar, as Bronico had another shot on goal stopped by the Lundgaard, sending the game into the first overtime, tied 0-0.

With so much anticipation for a great overtime between these two teams, they were so evenly matched that both teams only fired off one shot in both overtimes. Maxi Rodriguez had the only shot, being stopped in the 104th minute.

The 49ers fired off seven shots throughout the match, while the back-line of Charlotte allowed nine shots for VT. Elliot Panicco, Charlotte’s keeper, has now allowed only five goals in just over 1,000 minutes of play.

Charlotte will play in front of their home fans at Transamerica Field on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

