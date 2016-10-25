Niner Nation embrasses Basketball Madness

In a night filled with dancing, dunking, shooting and screaming, the Charlotte 49ers men’s and women’s basketball teams enjoyed the madness inside of Halton Arena, kicking off basketball season in the Queen City.

The annual event was hosted by Burpie, a comedian on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, cracking jokes the entire night with over 1,800 fans, known as Niner Nation, in attendance.

The night began at 9 p.m. with the Charlotte cheerleading squad warming up the crowd for the introductions of the two basketball teams. After a stunning routine by the cheerleaders, the lights were dimmed and the new hype video for the women’s team appeared on the new Daktronic’s video board.

With each player coming out to their own song and creative dance moves, head coach Cara Consuegra addressed the crowd about their upcoming season, shortly after “dabbing” a few times with her players.

“We appreciate the support for these young ladies,” said Consuegra. “Its going to be a tremendous year. You’re going to see a lot of points scored, and a lot of young ladies working hard.”

The women’s team will be led by seniors Lefty Webster and Ciara Gregory, attempting to earn another trip to the postseason under coach Consuegra, a feat that Consuegra has accomplished 4-out-of-5 years with Charlotte.

With only one freshman coming in for the 49ers, Lauren Harley, Charlotte will welcome the eligibility of Nyilah Jamison-Myers, a 6-foot-3 center from Clemson. Also making her debut for the women’s team this season will be redshirt freshmen Jaida Robinson and Dara Pearson.

Charlotte’s two young rising stars, Laia Raventós and Grace Hunter, will try and prove that they are two of the best guards in Conference USA, while the versatile Amaya Ransom and Kenya Olley will be fighting for a starting spot in early November.

The women’s team will open up with an exhibition game at Dale F. Halton Arena on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., days before their season opener against Wisconsin on Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Charlotte.

With the lights still dimmed, Burpie introduced the men’s team after their new intro video, starting with the freshmen class. Quentin Jackson and Najee Garvin headline the new faces for the 49ers, with Bo Blight, Ryan Murphy and Luke Sasser being first-year collegiate athletes.

The 49ers also introduced a plethora of transfers, led by a former Clemson guard Austin Ajukwa, who come’s to Charlotte as a 6-foo-7 redshirt junior. Trinity Valley C.C. sends junior JC Washington to Charlotte, while Hudson Price, head coach Mark Price’s son, transfers in from TCU. Also introduced to Niner Nation was walk-on Corey Bias and 7-foot-1 Lukas Bergang, who had to redshirt after coming in from Gothenburg, Sweden.

Sophomore’s Jon Davis and Andrien White will also try and show their dominance in the backcourt for the 49ers, while redshirt senior Braxton Ogbueze will continue to show he his one of the best 3-point shooters in C-USA.

Benas Gruciunas will likely be the starting center for Price and his staff, while Reid Aube and Anthony Vanhook compete for playing time as the only two seniors on the team.

With the introductions out of the way, coach Price had a couple words to say to the crowd before the 3-point shootout. “What a great turnout,” said coach Price. “We are so excited about the start of basketball season. Our guys have been working hard and I know the young ladies have been working hard as well. We have an exciting, fun team to watch. We are no better than when we have the student section filled up and rocking.”

Raventós and Gregory competed in the 3-point contest, as Gregory, who hit a career-best 67 threes a year ago, beat out the sophomore from Spain to capture the title.

After the faculty/student game and the dance routine by the players, choreographed by the Gold Duster’s, the men’s team put on a dunk-clinic for the fans, soaring and flying for emphatic dunks.

With night coming to an end, the men’s team put on a 3-point contest, with Ogbueze beating Davis to face coach Price in the championship round. Although Price has two NBA 3-point titles under his belt, Ogbueze took down Coach and came out victorious.

The madness ended with a little scrimmage between both Charlotte teams, showing off from long range and also reaching up their sleeves for a few more dunks to leave the crowd wanting more come Nov. 11.

The men’s team will play their first game in Halton Arena on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., following the women’s game set for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

