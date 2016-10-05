MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Girl on the Train’ merely scratches the surface of its potential

Technically, it's well-made, but readers of the Paula Hawkins novel might be left feeling cold by this star-studded adaption

Being someone who watches so many movies, oversees a college newspaper and has to balance being a student as well, I can’t say that I have much time anymore for pleasure reading, which means when I do read a book, it’s often a book that the entire world is reading. I did it for “The Help,” I did it for “Gone Girl” and you best believe I did it for “The Girl on the Train.” Each of these books were voracious reads for me, usually finished in one to two sittings where I would devour hundreds of pages at a time in search of what happens next for the characters we come to love & loathe (sometimes simultaneously). Because of this, I was stoked for the film adaption of “The Girl on the Train,” with its star-studded cast and Tate Taylor behind the camera (also responsible for the film adaption of “The Help”), I figured “what could go wrong?”

A good bit, I’ve learned.

Rachel (Emily Blunt) is an alcoholic divorcée who takes the train from her home in the Hudson Valley to Manhattan every day to a job that she does not have to keep up an illusion with her roommate, Cathy (Laura Prepon). Each day, she sees a man and woman seemingly living the perfect life, with the perfect marriage, only two houses down from where Rachel used to live with her ex-husband, Tom (Justin Theroux), who is now married with kids to his former mistress, Anna (Rebecca Ferguson). After waking up after a blackout night of drinking, Rachel finds herself covered in blood, with Tom telling her she attacked Anna on the street. Rachel soon learns that the woman that she found to have the perfect life has gone missing and that her name is Megan (Haley Bennett). After Rachel is questioned by the lead investigator (Allison Janney) on the case about her whereabouts the night of Megan’s disappearance on her street, Rachel begins to investigating whether she might have been involved with Megan’s disappearance. Rachel embeds herself with Megan’s husband (Luke Evans), shrink (Édgar Ramírez) and begins to discover things darker than she could ever imagine.

First things first, I found “The Girl on the Train” to be a pretty well-made film, but in terms of its adaption, I can’t vouch for the film there. The film follows the story of the novel pretty well, but it struggles greatly when it comes to framing the events in a natural pace. 80% of the novel’s events happen within the first hour of the film, which made the film feel incredibly rushed and far more hurried than it needed to be. The last half of the film, taking place in the novel’s final 50 pages, works better than the first half, which leads me to believe that the film would hold a lot more weight had it taken the pace of the last half throughout. It’s a rare occurrence when a film that is already pushing two hours feels like it has to be longer than it is.

There is one thing in the film that I found to be consistent throughout: the performances. While Blunt doesn’t fill out the full fantasy I had of our lead Rachel, I found her performance compelling nonetheless. As a woman struggling with alcoholism, it’s refreshing to see the often perfect and proper Blunt dive deep into something so much darker and messier, especially when dealing with a plot such as this. Ferguson is perfectly bitchy and unlikable as Anna, who takes a much larger role than she did in the novel, to a nice touch. But it’s Bennett as Megan who steals the show from the entire cast, not just the girls. I am predicting now that Bennett will win an Oscar by decade’s end, evoking everything great about a young Jennifer Lawrence, with the fire of Brie Larson, she is a star on the rise, finally free of starring in crappy teen movies and onto better things. One confession scene to her shrink in the film stood out to me as something that could play during an Oscar reel, had this film been an Oscar-worthy piece. The boys, Theroux, Evans and Ramírez do fine work as well, but are somewhat wasted in their roles, especially that of Ramírez, who played a much larger role in the book than he did here. Other supporting players like Prepon, Janney and even Lisa Kudrow do great work as well, breaking out from their comedic personas to hit the drama in all the right places.

I didn’t think Taylor being the director of “The Help” would come across in this film, but alas, I can’t help but think what this film could be like with someone with a better sense of how to frame suspense. Taylor and DP Charlotte Bruus Christensen implement this effect whenever anything really shocking happens (or whenever Rachel is drunk) where the camera gets weirdly shaky with a prolonged exposure effect that’s supposed to disorient the audience, but ends up looking really cheesy and cheap, going against everything that the film should be. Beyond that, the film plays really straightforward, in that typical “suburban purgatory” aesthetic that films like “Gone Girl” and “Before I Go to Sleep” have implemented in their adaptions as well. The look and direction of “The Girl on the Train” is nothing new, and while the film does do that cheap looking effect quite a bit, including some awkward framing in a few short bursts, overall, it’s a very pretty movie.

I have quite a few grievances with the film in its adaption, but seeing how this is solely a movie review, I’ll try to keep clear of anything that didn’t directly drive the film down.

The film also brought out some things I missed in the book. Many people struggled in the book to keep up with Rachel’s story through the lens of alcoholism, which I had no problem with in the novel, but I found it a bit difficult to piece some things together in the film with this addition. Things also slipped through the cracks in the absence of a constant first person narrative from the three main women. While the film does feature quite a bit on internal voiceover, this doesn’t do much in developing the characters into what we know them to be from the book.

And yet, “The Girl on the Train” is a film that probably is going to be more enjoyable if you have never read the book, with nothing to compare it to. In the press screening for the film, with a general audience within it as well, you could very much tell who in the theater had read the book and who hadn’t. Leaving the theater, I found that the ones raving about the film had no idea what the film was about going into it, while those who read the book were on the lukewarm level with me and Stephanie Trefzger.

But is “The Girl on the Train” a bad film? Not by a long shot, I just can’t seem to jump over the hurdle of the disparities that presented itself in its book-to-movie adaption. The small things are what made the novel great and losing those in translation brings the film down to something I felt mild disappointment with. The acting is fabulous and the direction is good more times than not. The screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson gets the dialogue down to a science, but forgets to include the nuance that engaged so many readers last year. Had the film taken the time to develop these character more beyond the basics of their daily lives, the film would’ve felt more complete and less like a cliff-notes version of the novel. I try so hard not to directly compare the book to the movie, but with an adaption this highly anticipated from a book that is the fastest selling adult novel in history, it’s hard not to. “The Girl on the Train” is far from the worst of the book-to-movie adaptions, but it’s also far from the best.

3/5

Directed by: Tate Taylor

Starring: Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez, Lisa Kudrow, Laura Prepon.

Runtime: 112 minutes

Rating: R for violence, sexual content, language and nudity.

DreamWorks Pictures and Reliance Entertainment present, a Marc Platt production, a Tate Taylor film, “The Girl on the Train”

