MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Birth of a Nation’ is Oscar season’s first underwhelming contender

Despite its great performances and ever so relevant and important plot, Nate Parker's heavy-handed direction prevents this prestige pic from reaching the heights it needs to

Every January, the film community gets a taste of what to look forward to in the upcoming Oscar season even before the current Oscar season has ended at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. These films are typically smaller indie films with a lot of potential for critical and commercial art-house success. Each year, a multitude of films stick out as the major contenders for each year. In 2014, “Whiplash” took the Grand Jury Prize, which led to many Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and winning for Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons. In 2015, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” took te Grand Jury Prize, but resulted in no Oscar nominations that year. This past January, in 2016, it was “The Birth of a Nation” that took the festival by storm, especially when Fox Searchlight Pictures put a whopping $17.5 million for the distribution rights, winning the film in the biggest deal in Sundance history. This places a lot of expectation on a film, but I tried my best to keep expectations level as I entered into seeing the film.

And somehow I was still left feeling cold.

Don’t take this solely as “I didn’t like the film,” because I found there to be a lot of great things about the film, but it suffers greatly at the hands of first time director Nate Parker, who struggles to find a clear message and concise tone that the film seeks to achieve. The film starts with a scene of young Nat Turner’s (Tony Espinosa) being taken into the woods by his mother (Aunjanue Ellis) to meet with a tribe leader. Once there, Nat is told of his great promise and potential as a man and the film cuts to Nat later the next day, chronicling his life as a young slave for the rich Turner family, for which he is friends with their oldest son, Samuel. Nat is shown to possess great intellect, for which he is taught to read from by Mrs. Turner (Penelope Ann Miller). Later in life, when Nat (Parker) is older, Samuel (Armie Hammer) capitalizes on Nat’s ability to read by having him preach the gospel to other nearby slaves thought to be unruly. Seeing how poorly slaves were treated outside of the “comfort” of the Turner Plantation, this sparks a fire in him that eventually leads to his eponymous slave rebellion.

Off the bat, you can see that the performances in the film are spectacular, with Parker and Hammer taking the reins of the film, but not without the great work from supporting actors like Ellis, Miller, Aja Naomi King, Gabrielle Union, Dwight Henry, Mark Boone Jr., Roger Guenveur Smith and Jackie Earle Haley, all doing great work no matter what end of the decency spectrum that they fall upon. Parker does an exceptionally good job as Nat, a man who goes through an obvious and powerful evolution as a character that begins as complacent as one can be in his work as a slave, treated comparatively well by the Turner family and benefitting greatly from his ability to read. Parker’s slow transition from this character to the passionate freedom fighter he becomes is one of the highlights of the film and something worth noting.

But when Parker puts his hand on the camera, things get a bit rougher. Parker doesn’t seem to push the movie in any such direction to where you can gauge where the film is on an emotional level, so much so that when the actual slave rebellion begins in the second half, it felt like something that was rushed and tough to follow. Had the film spread its pacing out more and focus more on Nat’s plan, rather than skipping this period, the film would have felt more complete this way.

The film often feels a bit cheap as well. Of course, the film itself is a low-budget indie film, but Parker has quite an ambitious vision for much of the film that doesn’t always pay off in terms of quality (one involving an angel is almost shockingly cheap looking). At $10 million, the budget isn’t so low that it shouldn’t be as big of a problem as it is sometimes, furthermore showing that Parker doesn’t have the clear grasp on what has to be done to successfully pull off a film like this.

And even with this, I didn’t find the actual rebellion sequences to be all that compelling, if anything, I found the build-up to this event to be far more intriguing than that of the actual event. Perhaps because these were some of the moments where the film showed its low-budget and lack of direction, but also due to its use of semi-modern music in the form of Nina Simone in one prolonged sequence. In the first trailer, her cover of “Strange Fruit” was hauntingly effective, but to use it in an actual film over 100 years before the song was released, made me all the more aware that I was watching a movie, not fully engrossed in what the movie was truly about.

And it’s such a shame, given how timely and important the film truly is, especially in Charlotte right now. The issues that the film raises are just as pertinent now as they were back in 1831 as they are in 2016, especially in Haley’s character, who asserts himself as an over-zealous law enforcement officer keen on capturing, raping and killing slaves not following in perfect order. These themes are powerful and Parker’s screenplay handles this part greatly, even if it doesn’t execute it perfectly.

For all its important themes and timeliness about it, “The Birth of a Nation” just couldn’t grab me like other movies of its kind. Of course, the obvious comparisons to “12 Years a Slave” are to be made, but what the latter film had was a clear and concise sense of what the film was looking to achieve in the two hours we spent with it and how to achieve that in the best way possible. I found myself realizing many times in “The Birth of a Nation” that I was clearly watching a movie, no matter how heartbreakingly effective the cast was, it felt like a film, while something like “12 Years a Slave” felt brutally real. That’s not to say that “The Birth of a Nation” isn’t brutal in its depiction of slavery, because it very much so is, which I greatly applaud, but the film has this strange disconnect that I couldn’t get over watching the film. Does this mean you shouldn’t go see “The Birth of a Nation”? No. I seem to be in the great minority of people left cold by the film, plus I think it’s important to support voices who are brave enough to make films like this, even if the execution is shoddy.

2.5/5

Directed by: Nate Parker

Starring: Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Mark Boone Jr., Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, Dwight Henry, Aja Naomi King, Esther Scott, Roger Guenveur Smith, Gabrielle Union, with Penelope Ann Miller, and Jackie Earle Haley.

Runtime: 120 minutes

Rating: R for disturbing violent content, and some brief nudity.

A Fox Searchlight Pictures presentation, a Bron Studios, Phantom Four, Mandalay Pictures, Tiny Giant Productions production, in association with Novofam Productions, Follow Through Productions, Infinity Entertainment, Oster Media, Point Made Films, Juniper Productions, Argent Pictures, Hit 55 Ventures, and Creative Wealth Media Finance Corp., a film by Nate Parker, “The Birth of a Nation”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film