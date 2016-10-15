MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Accountant’ is a competent, if unspectacular thriller

Nothing about the film will hook viewers in for a second viewing, but for what it is in the moment, it's enough

Ben Affleck has had an interesting year, to say the least. After his successful 2014 with the über-popular “Gone Girl,” the world prepared to see Affleck in a new light: Batman. As his chance to shine as Batman ramped up, so did audience’s excitement in the hope that “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” would be the film that set DC back on track to the days when Christopher Nolan was at the helm of DC’s films. As we all saw in March, that was not the case, with the film doing well financially, while struggling to keep even the most forgiving audience member engaged. This isn’t to the detriment of Affleck, who was one of the few commendable parts of the film, but the fallout has caused suffering nonetheless. Now, Affleck can ditch the Batsuit to go back into what we’ve become accustomed to seeing him in.

And while “The Accountant” isn’t a great film, it’s certainly a step up.

Christian Wolff (Affleck) is a low-level accountant working in Plainfield, I.L. outside of Chicago. Christian lives with a high-functioning form of autism that makes it difficult for him to connect with others, while also exhibiting obsessive compulsive tendencies and sensitivity to light and loud noises. Christian also leads a double life cooking the books for various high-level terrorists, assassins, dictators and other interesting figures. When he’s assigned to uncook the books, searching for missing revenue for a major robotics company headed by Lamar Black (John Lithgow), he begins to uncover darker secrets about the people he’s working for that puts him and Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick), a low-level accountant for the company at risk. All the while, two treasury agents (J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson) trail Christian’s whereabouts in search of his secrets.

If there is a single reason to see “The Accountant,” it’s for Affleck’s performance. While it obviously would’ve been idea for the actor playing Christian to also be someone with Asperger’s, the fact that Affleck’s performance is subtle and respectful is good enough in this situation. The film takes its time to show Christian in his entirety, making his disability merely a part of his being, not any hindrance or handicap. The rest of the cast is also very strong, with Kendrick and Simmons leading the pack to victory on the heels of Affleck’s great portrayal.

“The Accountant” begins to struggle more when the story begins to unfold. In a film about numbers and puzzles, the work that the screenwriter does needs to be impeccable and impenetrable, but “The Accountant” delves into clichés a few too many times before it becomes a bit tiring, altogether culminating into a twist that I called 45 minutes before it actually happened, making the actual moment of such feel far too inconsequential.

In fact, other than a few gun battles, much of this film feels inconsequential. The stakes of “The Accountant” start low and end low, never escalating into that full fledged manic third act that we’ve come to expect in films like this. “The Accountant” also seems to live in the shadows of bigger and better films, never really reaching beyond sheer competence in its goal, complicit with being a film that will forever exist in the world of “fine,” but never “great.”

Director Gavin O’Connor does bring out some of his more marketable elements here though, focusing on stark, beautiful landscapes and well-executed action scenes, O’Connor harkens back to what made us turn our heads when “Warrior” came out in 2011, and even with some of the better parts in the under-appreciated “Jane Got A Gun” from earlier this year. This focus on setting really attempts to make up for some of the lapses in many of the narrative issues the film might have.

Adding this altogether though, is “The Accountant” a bad film? Heavens no. I’d even go so far to say that “The Accountant” is a good film, it’s just nowhere near what something of this caliber could’ve been. The performances are great and O’Connor’s direction is spot on. That all adds up fine, but a film like this needs to be the smartest of its kind, the sleekest of its kind and the most jarring of its kind, and while “The Accountant” is smart, sleek and jarring, it’s nowhere near as smart, sleek and jarring as other movies of its kind and definitely not as smart, sleek and jarring as it sometimes seems to believe it is.

3/5

Directed by: Gavin O’Connor

Starring: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, with Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow.

Runtime: 128 minutes

Rating: R for strong violence and language throughout.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, an Electric City Entertainment/Zero Gravity Management production, a Gavin O’Connor film, “The Accountant”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film