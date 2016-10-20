MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil’ is the sequel of the century

To say that Mike Flanagan's follow-up to the lackluster 'Ouija' still does this movie no justice

This is it folks, the sequel we’ve all been waiting for.

Sequels aren’t rare in Hollywood, in fact, we’ve gotten quite a few sequels this year alone in theaters, from the great “Captain America: Civil War” and “The Conjuring 2,” to the lackluster “Independence Day: Resurgence” and “Jason Bourne,” to the downright sad “Mechanic: Resurrection” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” It comes as no surprise that Universal wanted to capitalize on the success of their 2014 teen horror film “Ouija,” despite its abysmally negative reviews and tepid audience reception. It seemed that Universal roped in actual talent to be tainted by the name of this series, tapping “Oculus” director Mike Flanagan to helm the piece. Going back to 1967, Flanagan was given control to write and direct this prequel, building off the lore that the original “Ouija” did its best to try to have.

And what a show it is.

To say that “Ouija: Origin of Evil” improves upon its predecessor doesn’t do any justice to just how much better this movie truly is. Flanagan has struck thrice after his amazing work on such horror films like “Oculus” and “Hush,” both of which were critically lauded for their original and frightening approaches to its material. Flanagan gets one thing right right off the bat: he doesn’t take himself too seriously. What the original “Ouija” failed to do was to acknowledge the sheer absurdity of the situation at hand. No one once questioned how stupid their situation sounded and it played itself so straight-faced that the film still lives on as one of the worst instances of PG-13 studio horror to date, only to recover so gloriously into one of the best ones.

Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser) is a fortune teller and medium who scams people into false readings with the help of her two daughters, Paulina (Annalise Basso) and Doris (Lulu Wilson). After purchasing a Ouija Board to use in her seances, Alice begins to realize that Doris is taking a certain liking to the board, using it to contact her deceased father, to Alice and Paulina’s shock. Doris soon begins to exhibit strange, erratic and sometimes aggressive behavior after speaking to these spirits, attracting the attention of her school principal Father Hogan (Henry Thomas), who helps them get to the bottom of Doris’s behavior before it’s too late.

While the entire cast of the film does good work (spectacular by horror standards), it’s Basso that steals the show. Reuniting with Flanagan after also stealing the show in “Oculus,” Basso once again proves herself to be a force to be reckoned with in young Hollywood, whether she expand to other, bigger work, or if she simply stays a classic scream queen, she is a star. Wilson is perfectly creepy and very believably off-putting as Doris, who gives some of the creepiest moments of any film in recent memory. Reaser also establishes herself as a great horror actress as well, playing the mother to these two strong-willed women very well.

As a screenwriter, Flanagan (and co-writer Jeff Howard) realizes that no one is going to care about any of the characters in a film if you don’t develop them, like its predecessor. Flanagan spends time with these characters and gets to the root of their personalities and struggles before ever introducing any sort of horror to the equation, which changes everything when shit finally begins to hit the fan. Like “Oculus” and “Hush,” Flanagan’s brand of horror doesn’t make you bite your nails, but for you to sit there heavily in your seat with a massive pit in your stomach, fearing not the demons that lurk in the film, but of the fates of the characters that we’ve come to get to know and actually care about, making the resolutions to the film all the more jarring.

“Shut up, Hunter. Stop being pretentious, is the film actually scary?,” you ask. I say, “yes.” Flanagan might leave you with a pit in your stomach, but don’t get it twisted, he also jars you with some of the most original and effective jump-scares I’ve seen in a film in a long time. Gone are the days of false jump-scares and medicine cabinet mirror shots, Flanagan works with subtlety, making the times when something does happen all the more chilling. Rather than completely assaulting us with loud action scenes, he works with unsettling creepiness, especially in the character of Doris, which leaves a much stronger impression once the lights go out.

And we haven’t even talked about the style of the film. Starting with the ’60s Universal logo, Flanagan goes for the aesthetic that is everything 1967. Shot on digital film, the film evokes the texture of old film, right down to the digitally added film reel marks that are all but a distant memory of the past. While the film looks gorgeous and technically beautiful, the film also takes on the look of many of the best horror films of the time period. I got “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Omen” and “The Exorcist” all in one.

I have never seen such a leap in quality between two films in the same series ever, whether it be leaping up or down. “Ouija: Origin of Evil” is the sequel of the century, improving in almost every way on its predecessor. In fact, “Ouija” is the film that we use as the standard of bad horror when describing how good a movie like “Ouija: Origin of Evil” is. Flanagan is a true auteur of horror and I hope he sticks it out in the genre, even if he does go outside of the genre every now and then. Because after this movie, let’s be real here, we want to see Flanagan work on more sequels. Because if Flanagan can do this to the “Ouija” series, imagine what he could do for a “Suicide Squad” sequel.

4.5/5

Directed by: Mike Flanagan

Starring: Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso, Lulu Wilson, Parker Mack, and Henry Thomas.

Runtime: 99 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for disturbing images, terror and thematic elements.

Universal Pictures presents, a Platinum Dunes/Blumhouse production, in association with Allspark Pictures, a Mike Flanagan film, “Ouija: Origin of Evil”

