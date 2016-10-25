MOVIE REVIEW: “Oasis: Supersonic” is a nostalgic tribute

"When it's all said and done, what will remain is the music."

There is no denying that Oasis was one of the biggest bands to come out of Britain since the Beatles erupted in the 1960s. Their second album, “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” was the second-best-selling album of 1995 and 1996 in the UK, as well being the best-selling album of the decade. Its fourteen platinum certifications from the British Phonographic Industry were the highest ever awarded to a single record until Adele’s “21,” released in 2011. “Supersonic” starts at this point, the point where they already “made it;” it opens with aerial shots of the crowd at the Knebworth Festival prior to the band’s first performance there on Aug. 10, 1996. That night, and the night after, the group played in front of a combined 250,000 fans. More than 2.6 million people, around four percent of the British population at the time, applied for tickets to the shows. The film later closes with the concert itself after tracing its way through the three years it took Oasis to become the sensation they were.

From the beginning, it’s obvious that the band wanted to take over the world, saying things you don’t hear from any artist aside from maybe Kanye West. Prior to their landmark debut record, “Definitely Maybe,” Noel Gallagher can be heard saying “…and that’s why we’ll be the best band in the world” after Oasis were arrested and deported from the Netherlands after a drunken brawl with some fellow soccer fans on a ferry. It’s refreshing to hear a band be so ambitious from such an early stage.

This collective ambition would end up getting the young band into trouble, however. For instance, while touring for “Definitely Maybe” in 1994, the Gallaghers accidentally ended up snorting crystal meth (mistaking it for cocaine) prior to a show at Whisky A Go Go, leading to a wreck of a gig where several different songs were being played at the same time. Liam then threw a tambourine at Noel, who then ran off to San Francisco, briefly leaving the band and almost being reported as a missing person. But even at their lowest, director Mat Whitecross maintains a sense of humor – the footage of the show is spit-out-your-drink hilarious in a “Trainspotting” kind of way.

“What can I say? I’m a bit of a cunt!” exclaims Noel Gallagher about halfway through “Supersonic.” There’s no denying it – the Gallagher brothers are brash, as almost every music fan with a pulse knows. Noel once called Jack White “Zorro on doughnuts.” Liam once said that Chris Martin of Coldplay “looks like a geography teacher.” On Radiohead, Noel hypothesized that if “Thom Yorke fucking shit into a light bulb and started blowing it like an empty beer bottle, it’d probably get 9 out of 10 in fucking Mojo.” Independently, Liam added, “I heard [The King of Limbs] and I just go, ‘What?!’ I like to think that what we do, we do fucking well. Them writing a song about a fucking tree? Give me a fucking break! A thousand year old tree? Go fuck yourself!” Yes, they’re rude, but they’re absolutely hilarious, and that’s why “Supersonic” is one of the more entertaining music documentaries in recent memory.

But what’s most impressive about the film is the footage of the band’s early shows (especially from King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in 1993, when Oasis was famously signed by Alan McGee) and the “Definitely Maybe” and “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory” recording sessions. Here we get a good look at how talented Oasis was in their prime; watching Liam Gallagher record “Champagne Supernova” in just a few takes is mind-blowing. According to Noel, “Supersonic” was written in the time it took for “however long it takes six other guys to eat a Chinese meal.” With footage like this, it’s no wonder Whitecross has said that the documentary could be seven hours long.

As entertaining as the film is – and boy, is it ever – there is still a feeling that “Supersonic” could have delved even deeper, as there are glaring omissions to the story. Oddly enough, the enormously media-hyped Blur rivalry is never mentioned or even alluded to,. This is a feud that makes Drake and Meek Mill look like a polite disagreement in retrospect. The chart battle between the two bands in August 1995, which resulted in both bands releasing singles on the same day – “Roll With It” and “Country House,” respectively – was one of the biggest British music stories of the decade. Especially since Noel said, “I hate that Alex and Damon; I hope they catch AIDS and die,” in the direct aftermath of what the press named “The Battle of Britpop,” the rivalry’s exclusion from “Supersonic” is surprising.

Furthermore, since the movie ends with the Knebworth shows, the band at its absolute peak, nothing is made of their subsequent decline following the release of “Be Here Now,” which was curiously reissued just two weeks before “Supersonic” hits theaters in the US. Strangest of all is that the group’s eventual breakup in 2009 is never mentioned either.

But that was never Whitecross’ end goal. He simply wanted to create a film about how a band of brash, heavy-drinking Mancunian football hooligans went from poor and abused boys to the biggest band in the world. And this is another thing that makes the film enjoyable. Any Oasis fan knows all of the drama and nonsense that ensued in and around the band, so it’s just nice to focus on the love between the brothers and their band mates before everything ended up going south. “Supersonic” creates a comfortable, nostalgic memory book of one of the biggest bands in British history and makes us laugh throughout it.

5/5

Directed by: Mat Whitecross

Runtime: 122 minutes

Rated R for pervasive language and some drug material

Showing one night only on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Studio Movie Grill Epicenter

An A24 release, Lorton Entertainment, in association with On The Corner Pictures, Mint Pictures, Nemperor present, with Oasis, a Mat Whitecross film, “Oasis: Supersonic”

