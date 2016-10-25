MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Inferno’ is nothing more than the schlock we’ve all come to expect

Just because there are fresher faces and newer technology doesn't make this Robert Langdon adventure any less ridiculous

One film memory I have in my earlier life is my mother and father losing their collective minds over the 2006 film “The Da Vinci Code” at its release. They both voraciously ate up the book and made it their mission to seek out the film on opening night at our closest movie theater. Meanwhile, a friend and I were sat down in “Over the Hedge,” while my sister and her friends sought out “Poseidon” instead. After the insane buzz for the film passed, I figured the craze was over, until I heard that Ron Howard was to make another chapter in the Robert Langdon series with “Angels and Demons,” but I was surprised to see neither of my parents exhibit any sort of interest in seeing the film. The age of Robert Langdon movies seemed to have been coming to a close with that, up until 2016 when Sony released “Inferno” upon us, with Tom Hanks returning and Ron Howard back to direct, it seems that another hit was on their hands.

Well, for Sony at least.

Because “Inferno,” much like “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels and Demons,” suffers greatly when you look at its plot anymore than skin deep.

Tom Hanks is fine as Professor Langdon again, but I can’t help but think that this is more of a paycheck piece than anything. He gives it a good go, but this is far from the best Hanks we’ve seen even in the past month, which doesn’t do the film any real good. Felicity Jones is also fine in the film, but it’s far from her best work. Though, it’s not unpleasant watching these two for two reasons, 1. Hanks will always have a career, no matter what he does, while Jones has her critically acclaimed work in “A Monster Calls” and her leading role in the December über-blockbuster “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” 2. The chemistry between the two actors is at least present. The rest of the cast also does serviceable enough work, with respectable names like Omar Sy, Irrfan Khan and Ben Foster filling out supporting roles in the same way that Hanks and Jones did, fine, but hardly of any note.

“Inferno” wastes no time in throwing you directly into the action, opening with the pivotal suicide scene as shown in the trailer, then immediately throwing us into a volatile situation where Langdon has no idea where he is, but only that there are people after him. Along with the help of his E.R. doctor, Sienna (Jones), they must uncover why there are so many people after him, which all ties back to Dante’s Inferno and his modern conception of Hell, about to be released upon the world.

Are you following this? Because if you aren’t, I would completely understand. “Inferno” doesn’t stray far from the other Langdon stories in that they act like they are a lot smarter than they actually are. The issue with this is that the film strays into incredibly convenient and silly territory very quickly. There’s about a 30-minute grace period with all of these films where you have that window to be engaged and to follow along, but as the film goes on, you begin to wonder where you lost track and at what point you got confused before you realize that it isn’t you, it’s the film attempting to feign intelligence by throwing seventeen different plot points at you at once and only completing the arc on about five of them. This leaves the film with a number of plot holes by the end of the film that leaves you with far more questions than answers.

So let’s add insult to injury: the film looks awkward. As wonderfully capable of a director that Howard has proven himself to be, it’s hard to make a film with this many plot holes and strangely staged pieces look good. The film is constantly stuck in a strange middle-ground of trying to feel epic (the film is being released in IMAX, after all), while trying to retain this awkward sense of intimacy that the film contains neither of. “Inferno” is not a blockbuster, nor is it an indie drama, it’s a schlocky mystery-thriller that doesn’t contain either element of what Howard is injecting into the film. This direction on “Inferno” means one of two things, 1. Not even Ron Howard could save this, or 2. He simply decided not to try. Knowing Howard, my money is on #1.

“Inferno” doesn’t resurrect the Robert Langdon franchise, nor will it convert anyone who didn’t like the previous two films. The film does serviceable work with its cast and locations, but like the other films, “Inferno” falls apart whenever you look any deeper than what is initially presented in its plot on the surface. Things fall through the cracks really quickly when you realize that “Inferno” is an incomplete film in almost every regard. The film feels like a story that is missing every third chapter, leaving us with nothing but a jumbled, jumpy mess, no matter how much we might not want it to be true.

2/5

Directed by: Ron Howard

Starring: Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones, Irrfan Khan, Omar Sy, Ben Foster, Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Runtime: 121 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, disturbing images, some language, thematic elements and brief sensuality.

Also available in IMAX

Columbia Pictures and Imagine Entertainment present, in association with LStar Capital, a Brian Grazer production, a Ron Howard film, “Inferno”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film