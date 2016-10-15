MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Desierto’ is a depressingly vapid thriller

Thin as paper and not particularly thrilling, this Spanish-language thriller beautiful on the outside only

I have a bit of a thing for the movie “Gravity,” something that many of my friends and colleagues poke fun at me for, but it honestly touched me so heavily upon my first viewing of it that I saw the film a total of five times before it left theaters, each time in IMAX 3D. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the Blu-ray to “Gravity” was packed full of extras, including a short film entitled “Aningaaq,” after the name of the Inuit man that Sandra Bullock’s character was able to contact via radio while in space. This short film showed the other side of the equation, showing Aningaaq’s life on Earth while talking to Bullock in space. Directed by Alfonso’s son, Jonás Cuarón, it showed a great deal of narrative prowess that could only be given from father to son. After that, it only seemed natural that Jonás’s first feature film would grab my attention, right?

If only for a moment.

“Desierto” is Cuarón’s first forte into feature filmmaking, but he isn’t alone in his endeavors, as his father is along for the ride as a producer. Originally slated for a March release, STX Entertainment delayed the film to October for two important reasons. 1. It’s closer to the pivotal Oscar race, for which “Desierto” competes for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination, and 2. The U.S. election. At the forefront of the news, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has made his stance on illegal immigration, primarily that of immigration from Mexico pretty clear, so to release a movie about a sociopath killing undocumented immigrants as they cross the U.S. border seems timely as ever.

Timeliness is about the only thing “Desierto” has going for it, though.

Okay, that might be necessarily true, but “Desierto” is a massive disappointment of a film that rides the coattails of timeliness just long enough for some people to ignore many of its actual problems, but they didn’t slip by me. From the start, “Desierto” just seems like a film that rests on being pretty, with the film opening with a very long shot of the sun rising and the truck carrying our protagonists into view. This problem of style-over-substance is something apparent from the first shot and carries heavily into the flow of the entire film.

Moises (Gael García Bernal) is a Mexican immigrant traveling with a group of immigrants as they brave the desert crossing illegally into the United States. Hoping to return to his son in California, Moises makes the journey across the border after being deported once before. It’s not long before the group begins to be picked off violently by Sam (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a racist sociopath hell-bent on killing the group of Mexican expatriates before they ever reach the United States.

Does “Desierto” sound thrilling? Because it isn’t. This might be the single largest issue with the film is in how dull it actually ends up being. Once the body count began to rise, I began to wonder when I would start to feel engaged by the danger presented to these characters, but I never did. You could blame this on the thin writing that gives every character sans Moises nothing to work with beyond the façade of the hunter and the hunted. The screenplay of this film automatically assumes that because these immigrants are not in a position of power, that we automatically should empathize with them, and while yes, it’s easy to empathize with people having to leave their country in search of a better life, that alone is not enough to inspire engagement for 94 minutes.

Speaking of 94 minutes, let’s talk about the pace of “Desierto,” because oh my god this might be the slowest movie I’ve seen this year. While I was impressed with how rapidly Sam was introduced into the equation, everything beyond the initial massacre grinds to a screeching halt, followed by a strange whimper. There was a point in the film where I thought things might be ramping up for the finale, only for me to discover that merely 47 minutes have passed and that the second half of the film was only just beginning. “Desierto” seems like a film that was originally written as a half-hour short film that got expanded into a feature-length film, which in turn makes the film feel far, far, FAR too long.

We haven’t even gotten to Sam, either. While the prospect of a sociopathic, racist man with violent tendencies isn’t foreign to the American public at this point, Sam is a depressingly underwhelming villain. Sure, he has a gun and a scary dog, but I need far more to justify why I should be afraid of him. In fact, had the film replaced the immigrants with simple hikers, Sam would be no different of a character. While it’s implied that Sam is killing these immigrants out of hatred and xenophobia, had the film took it there to reveal more about Sam and how deep his hatred speaks, it would’ve made him a force to actually be reckoned with, not just another man with a gun.

“Desierto” was a film that I was actually really excited to see, as I was interested to see Cuarón’s first foray into feature-length film, as well as to see a film so timely and relevant be twisted into a thriller sounded perfect to me. As things go sometimes, “Desierto” is the opposite of what I wanted from it, favoring clichés and thin writing above anything of any real social or political value. “Desierto” is a B-movie thriller that has a slightly political twist to it that makes it more relevant than it would be without it, and for the first time in my life I can say, it probably should’ve just stayed irrelevant.

1.5/5

Directed by: Jonás Cuarón

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alondra Hidalgo.

Runtime: 94 minutes

Rating: R for strong violence and language.

