MOVIE REVIEW: ‘American Honey’ is a film made for every kid on the wrong side of the track

Sometimes unbearably uncomfortable and perfectly blissful, Andrea Arnold's epic teen tale is one of absolute beauty in ugliness

You might not have heard of Andrea Arnold before, but once you get a taste of her work, it’s hard to think of a time before then. I was introduced to Arnold’s work in her 2011 adaption of Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights,” starring Kaya Scodelario. Arnold’s stark approach to the classic material breathed a new, sometimes ugly light into it, with a focus on silence (the film lacked a musical score) and verbal communication, the film was a beautifully realized piece of work. After this, I exposed myself to more of Arnold’s work, including her most famous film, “Fish Tank,” that focuses on a British girl caught up in an affair with her mother’s new boyfriend, played by a younger and less famous Michael Fassbender. Both of these films focus on the harsh realities of life in England in both the 19th century and present day and now, Arnold has crossed the pond to look at the reality of American life in “American Honey.”

And what a show it is.

“American Honey” is not a film that you’re going to be particularly happy watching, but it’s a film that will keep you enthralled for the entirety of its extended runtime. It’s a film that makes you feel like you’re doing something that you aren’t supposed to do, going out to places that you shouldn’t be going and even feeling like you might even be busted by your parents in even watching this film. This all is a testament to the type of atmosphere that Arnold brings in her films. She finds beauty in the sometimes ugly reality of our world.

Star (Sasha Lane) is a teenage girl trapped in Muskogee, O.K. with her abusive boyfriend and his children, whom she takes care of. After coming across a van of other young adults and being swept off her feet by the roughly suave Jake (Shia LaBeouf), Star leaves the kids with their birth mother and joins their “Magazine Crew,” as they go door-to-door, selling magazines for inflated prices, all the while drinking, doing drugs, partying, having sex and living from motel room to motel room, Star gives in. After seemingly having chemistry with Jake, Star is shut down by the group leader, Krystal (Riley Keough), diminishing her to a small pawn in the large game at hand. Playing her place, Star begins to realize things about herself and her life that she never knew before.

A fresh newcomer on the scene, Lane is a literally a star as Star. The fact that Arnold found Lane while sunbathing in Daytona and asking her to be in her movie is astounding, especially after the performance that she puts forth here. Following her in every scene of the film, Lane is always in control of herself and always seems to be one step ahead of the audience in playing Star, knowing to keep a bit of herself private in her performance to avoid being read too hard by the audience. She’s always aware of herself and how to keep the watchers behind Star, so that they have to catch up with her. She has layer upon layer upon layer that you don’t get in many characters.

LaBeouf and Keough are also very good in the film as well. LaBeouf has a reputation preceding him that is outdone by his great, magnetic and equally repulsive take as Jake, a character that we come to love and loathe simultaneously. Keough rocks her role as Krystal, taking charge of the femme fatale role in the most minimalist way I’ve seen it done before, it’s only a wonder where she got that power from (I’m guessing her grandfather, Elvis Presley).

While “American Honey” deals with a lot of ugly things, the film itself is beautifully crafted and surprisingly elegant, despite dealing with “white trash” characters and settings (their words, not mine). Never once did I look around and feel clean in the film, always set in dingy, grimy, or straight up dirty motels and houses, “American Honey” works for its aesthetic. Like all of Arnold’s other films, it’s shot in the narrow 1.33:1 aspect ratio, emulating that of Old Hollywood, while also looking to the future of it. Given its narrow space, Arnold again plays with space in a unique way, existing only in the realm of extra-wide shots or extra-close up shots, Arnold finds a way for every shot to have meaning and the perfect amount of space for each character to exist in.

“American Honey” is not an easy film to take in, it’s a complex and sometimes very unsettling film with a lot of unpleasant things going on. The most unsettling thing about it is that I know these people, I went to high school with these people, I befriended these people and I know their struggles. It’s easy to pass Star off as an irritable delinquent if you don’t know her story, but when you take into account her fleeing an abusive relationship and losing her mother to meth, things begin to make more sense. “American Honey” is a film about perspective, you can think that these kids are drinking, doing drugs, having unsafe sex and engaging in all sorts of risky behaviors simply because they feel like it, but to these kids, this is life, this is the thing that keeps things exciting and unpredictable. The life they’ve lived has made it that way.

“American Honey” is a long film. Clocking in at an epic 162 minutes, the film has the rare feat of making me want even more of it. After almost three hours with these characters, I wanted more of them and to know more of their story, even though I was content where the story ended. If anything, I could’ve even seen the show being a Netflix mini-series that spanned Star’s story, though I probably never would have caught it if it had. With no dragging or repetition, “American Honey” earns its extended runtime.

“American Honey” is one of the best films I’ve seen this year and one of the more important films of the Millennial Generation thus far. The film explores things that other films have been to afraid to do in the past and confronts them with a brutal, ugly honesty, ultimately making the film even more beautiful than Arnold’s vision has made it. Lane is an absolute superstar with a bright future ahead of her. LaBeouf is surprisingly restrained and Keough also stands on her own, making a name for herself post-“Mad Max: Fury Road,” like many of her other co-stars. Arnold has crafted a classic feeling, yet entirely unique and very millennial drama that will speak to the hearts of those on the other side of the track, leaving nothing but beauty in its wake.

5/5

Directed by: Andrea Arnold

Starring: Sasha Lane, Riley Keough, and Shia LaBeouf, Raymond Coalson, Chad McKenzie Cox, Verronikah Ezell, Arielle Holmes, Gary Howell, Crystal B. Ice, McCaul Lombardi, Shawna Rae Moseley, Dakota Powers, Isaiah Stone, Kenneth Kory Tucker, Christopher David Wright, Will Patton.

Runtime: 162 minutes

Rating: R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, drug/alcohol abuse – all involving teens.

Now playing exclusively at the Regal Manor Twin & Ballantyne Village.

An A24 release, Maven Pictures, Film4 and BFI present, a Parts & Labor, Pulse Films production, in association with ManDown Pictures, “American Honey”

