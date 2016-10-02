Men’s soccer loses in 2OT to No. 20 Kentucky

The Charlotte men’s soccer team lost on the road at No. 20 Kentucky in double-overtime after a header from the Wildcats in the 108th minute, despite out shooting Kentucky 14-to-8.

After the game, Charlotte’s head coach Kevin Langan said, “We created numerous wonderful scoring chances but we lacked a bit of luck tonight. This is a tough one to take after a wonderful performance by our team.”

That wonderful performance was led by another great defensive performance from redshirt senior Luke Waechter and keeper Elliot Panicco, holding off a high-powered Kentucky offense for almost 110 minutes.

Just minutes before the second overtime, the Wildcats earned a corner kick, sent in by Napo Matsoso. The corner found Wilson at the near post, who flicked the ball over Charlotte defenders and also the leaping Panicco.

The 49ers best chance during the contest came during a Brandt Bronico penalty kick in the 60th minute. Co-captain Bronico lined up and tried to keep it low and to the left of the keeper Stuart Ford, but instead sending it just inches right of the post.

Charlotte was led by five shots from Bronico, while Mark Sloan added three shots and Marco Sunol-Rojas had two.

The 49ers will welcome Conference USA opponent New Mexico to Transamerica Field Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.



