Let’s not do the Time Warp again

While it's not completely hopeless, FOX's 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again' does nothing of any real value

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not the biggest fan of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” though the last time I sat down and watched the movie was in high school, so perhaps it’s time to revisit the film with a new, older pair of eyes, but until then, I knew I had the new version coming my way. Continuing in the trend of “Grease Live!,” “The Sound of Music Live” and “The Wiz Live,” FOX took it upon themselves to make “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” (henceforth noted simply as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”) their next theatrical endeavor, with one big twist…it’s not live. While it most likely was taken on for technical reasons, there’s a certain novelty lost in the fact that it’s not live. Without this live aspect, I lose most of my interest off the bat knowing that these are pre-recorded songs lip-synced by the actors who get multiple takes to get it right. There’s a charm about seeing actors really trudge their way through multiple sets and singing live in the moment that’s lost in this transsexual, Transylvanian transition.

So let’s take this one step at a time.

THE (COMPARATIVE) GOOD

Some of the cast: Let’s be real here, we were all in this to watch Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank N. Furter, the role originally helmed by the now legendary Tim Curry (who makes an appearance as the Criminologist). The good news is that, despite a few missteps that can be attributed to some other production snafus, Cox does a pretty good job both channeling Curry’s gravitas, as well as making this character her own in this adaption. Of course, it’s completely over the top, a stark opposite from her role on “Orange is the New Black,” but this is a solid, if inconsequential outing for Cox.

Other strong members of the cast include Victoria Justice as Janet Weiss, who’s nubile naïveté translates fairly well from Susan Sarandon. Christina Milian’s Magenta also makes a strong outing, but it’s Annaleigh Ashford’s Columbia who puts forth the fiercest competition with Cox. I didn’t know how to feel about Ashford’s Columbia at first, but as the show went on and gave her more to work with, I began to see that she was one of the few actors to really get into and understand their characters.

The opening number: While the trademark red lips don’t start the show off like we’re used to, the classic number, “Science Fiction/Double Feature,” performed by Ivy Levan (who also performed the fabulous theme song for “Spy”), starts the show in a way that makes you think that the subsequent 90 minutes won’t be a mess.

THE (RELATIVELY) BAD

Ryan McCartan’s Brad Majors: Being the only other cast member I won’t put in the later category, I can’t say that I was really impressed with McCartan’s take on the character of Brad. While he does have some redeeming moments, mostly towards the end of the show, it almost always seems like Brad is wearing the same facial expression, despite whatever emotion he might be feeling. It’s not an atrocious performance, it’s just one that wholly unspectacular, which still puts him ahead of some others.

The direction: Directed by Kenny Ortega, most famous for his directorial role on “High School Musical” (as well as “The Cheetah Girls 2,” Hunter screams in the distance), Ortega’s direction takes on a very polished, clean look, which seems to be everything that “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” simply isn’t. The show is more “High School Musical” than it is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and its resounding blandless just can’t be ignored once the big numbers kick in. Seeing “Time Warp” performed in 2016 shouldn’t be so underwhelming.

The music: While everyone in the cast can sing pretty well, the music in the film does take on an incredibly polished, often times obviously auto-tuned sound that also goes against the campy roughness that “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is supposed to offer. Not to mention the cheap, karaoke version feel to many of the iconic songs.

The production values: Sure, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is supposed to be campy, but it isn’t supposed to be cheap. While Cox’s outfits are undeniably fabulous, I can’t say that for the rest of the cast, donning tacky, ill-fitting and sometimes just plain crappy looking outfits. Add that on top of the cheap, cramped and strangely off-putting sets that felt more like a hearty budget cut than any sort of craft and you have something that, while rough looking, doesn’t hit the right notes of campiness needed in something like this.

THE (UNABASHEDLY) UGLY

The rest of the cast: I get it, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is over the top, but can we please find the difference between “over the top” and “bad” please? There comes a point where a deepened voice and a funny demeanor wear off and you’re left with something that feels like high school production more than anything. This includes Reeve Carney’s Riff Raff, Staz Nair’s Rocky and Adam Lambert’s almost cringe-inducing Eddie. All of these people never once found the soul that their character’s needed, simply seeking the caricature of what was left from their 1975 counterparts. What’s left after that are empty shells of characters that should be quirky and enjoyable, but are left feeling cold and unresponsive.

The meta humor: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” might just be the biggest cult film of all time. Every city in America has probably held at least one midnight screening of the film during the Halloween season (AMC Theatres in Charlotte are playing the film every Friday at 10 p.m. until Halloween) and everyone knows at least one person who has been to one of these screenings. The jokes and gags put forth by the audience are almost as famous as the film itself. Still, it was a bit strange seeing the show cut back to an audience view of the theater we opened on and the classic gags they played throughout the show. At first, I thought it could work, but as the show went on, it got more and more obnoxious to the point where I would physically throw my hands up whenever I had to sit through another gag by the audience. The point of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is audience participation, when you take that away, you take away the soul of the show.

The fact that it was not live: This is where I draw the line. I discussed earlier how the charm was lost in the show not being performed live, which I stand by, but there is no excuse as to why this show was not shot live. The visual effects present were basic and often times unneeded, making their excuse for why the show was filmed in advance completely null and void. The show lacked a soul without the rough, novel feeling to it and we’re left with something that feels completely disingenuous.

We’ve been to Transsexual, Transylvania and back again and I still have yet to wonder why some of the decisions in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” were made, but here we are. Some of the cast put forth good performances, but nothing could add up to anything of note once the rest of the show was put into place. The show feels like a sanitized version of the original, which was naturally going to come on a basic cable adaption, but nothing this polished, clean and unlike everything “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” stands for was going to save this from being a mess. Getting an actress as wonderfully talented as Laverne Cox to lead can only get a show so far, the rest falls squarely on the backs of the decision makers behind this shell of a show.

