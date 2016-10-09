Klugh, Niners earn first C-USA win

The Charlotte 49ers football team had to postpone their matchup with Florida Atlantic (FAU) due to Hurricane Matthew. The game was pushed to Sunday at noon, an odd start time for a college football game. Despite the delay, the Niners decided they would not wait any longer for their first Conference USA victory.

Hasaan Klugh got his first start of the year, and the team did not look back. Klugh, a redshirt sophomore, got involved early in the game. After FAU got on the board first with a field goal, Klugh scored on a two-yard draw play at the 4:17 mark of the first quarter. FAU’s Greg Howell scored on a three yard run to give the Owls a 10-7 lead; however, the Niners would soon respond.

The Charlotte receiving corps stepped up in a big way in the second quarter. Klugh found senior Austin Duke on a spectacular 69-yard touchdown play at the 10:51 mark. FAU got another touchdown rush from Howell with 1:53 remaining to take a 17-14 lead, but Klugh threw a clutch 37-yard touchdown pass to receiver TL Ford III with only 23 ticks remaining in the half.

Klugh heaped praise on his teammates after the game..

“I think the team played really good today. We did a heck of a job. The defense won the game today. I’m very proud of them. I think I played a pretty good game today, and it’s all thanks to the line, the backs and the receivers for that.”

Klugh threw his final touchdown to receiver Justin Bolus to give Charlotte a 28-17 advantage at the 10:12 mark of the third frame. However, the Owls would not go away. Howell ran in his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, but the Owls failed on a two-point conversion. As a result, the score remained 28-23.

Charlotte tried to run out the clock, but the Niners fumbled the ball with 40 seconds left in the game. FAU threw a Hail Mary that appeared to be caught by receiver Kamrin Solomon, but a replay review determined that he didn’t catch the ball inbounds.

Charlotte coach Brad Lambert described the emotions of the team on the sideline.

“Yeah, that was tough. The guys in the box and our kids thought that he was out. But based on the ruling on the field, with the video replay, there has to be video evidence to overturn it. That was the thing that scared me. Give Florida Atlantic credit, they took the ball from Robert (Washington) and gave themselves a chance to win the game at the end.”

It was truly a team effort for Charlotte. Klugh finished the game 14-17 for 223 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception. He also ran 14 times for 54 yards. Running back Kalif Phillips rushed 23 times for 132 yards; Austin Duke finished the game with six receptions totalling 111 yards, including the 69-yard score. Phllips had two receptions for 42 yards, and Workpe Kofa added three receptions for 28 yards.

On defense, Ben DeLuca had a big game. In addition to his team leading 14 total tackles, he also came up with a timely interception. Defense tackle Larry Ogunjobi finished with 10 tackles, and linebacker Nick Cook finished with eight.

The Niners are back in action next on Oct. 15, to play Florida International for their Homecoming Game. The game will kickoff at 6 o’clock sharp.

