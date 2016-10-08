Jacuzzi Boys rock the Snug Harbor

A lively crowd helps to make for an exciting concert in Uptown.

By the time Jacuzzi Boys took the stage at the Snug Harbor Bar in Uptown Charlotte, the crowd of around a hundred people was already excited and ready to enjoy a good show. With their own smoke machine, the Jacuzzi Boy’s drummer unleashed a cloud of smoke and clicked off the tempo to start a four minute jam session that lead into their first two opening songs. Only two songs in and the band began taking suggestions from the crowd, which only raised the energy level of the room. Two bands already played prior to Jacuzzi Boys, giving the crowd plenty of time to get a good buzz from the bar and an anticipation for the show they came to see.

Whether it was a slow jamming bass line or a loud drum solo, the crowd reacted in what is called a mosh pit. Following the second requested song, certain fans tried pouring beers into each other mouths, which only resulted in pouring it all over each other. That led to a water hose of drinks for the entire room from wild flailing of the die-hard Jacuzzi Boy’s fans. After about four requested songs, the band returned to what seemed to be a planned set. The energy on stage was as high as in the crowd as the Jacuzzi Boys lead the charge in cheering on the intense crowd. As the set ended, the band dropped the lights and turned on a strobe light to finish out their show, sent away with applause and cheers from a very loyal and passionate crowd. The Jacuzzi Boys’ tour continues all the way through November and travels up through New Orleans, hits cities in Texas, all the way to California and backtracks for a final performance in their home state of Florida, in the city of Orlando. For more information on the band, check out their website here: http://jacuzziboys.com/

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music