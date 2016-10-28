Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Carlos Campos

“In my family, they’re very Catholic, so they don’t like it…In Nicaragua, if I wanted to do Halloween, I would go to a club wearing a costume. The clubs are decorated just for the week of Halloween and they have costume contests, but it’s more for older people. We don’t trick or treat, we don’t have areas with just houses. It would be like walking alone in Uptown Charlotte at night. We don’t have those big orange pumpkins. The ‘Nica’ Halloween is mostly in Masaya, next to the capitol. Los Agüizotes is a party in the whole city on the last Friday in October for Saint Jerónimo. If you want to celebrate, you have to go there.”

