Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Carlos Campos

| October 28, 2016 | 0 Comments
Photo by Perri Smith

Photo by Perri Smith

“In my family, they’re very Catholic, so they don’t like it…In Nicaragua, if I wanted to do Halloween, I would go to a club wearing a costume. The clubs are decorated just for the week of Halloween and they have costume contests, but it’s more for older people. We don’t trick or treat, we don’t have areas with just houses. It would be like walking alone in Uptown Charlotte at night. We don’t have those big orange pumpkins. The ‘Nica’ Halloween is mostly in Masaya, next to the capitol. Los Agüizotes is a party in the whole city on the last Friday in October for Saint Jerónimo. If you want to celebrate, you have to go there.”

Tags:, ,

Category:Lifestyle

Hailey Turpin is a sophomore Communication Studies major with a Public Relations track. Her major accomplishment in life are her self-published children’s book, Skipper the Circus Dog, and meeting Luke Kuechly. In five years, Hailey hopes to be working for a PR firm in Charlotte, have another published novel, married and have a golden retriever named Roosevelt. Hailey enjoys journaling, large amounts of coffee and traveling the world. She is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity here at UNC Charlotte and her inspiration is Leslie Knope.

Leave a Reply

«
»

Hailey Turpin is a sophomore Communication Studies major with a Public Relations track. Her major accomplishment in life are her self-published children’s book, Skipper the Circus Dog, and meeting Luke Kuechly. In five years, Hailey hopes to be working for a PR firm in Charlotte, have another published novel, married and have a golden retriever named Roosevelt. Hailey enjoys journaling, large amounts of coffee and traveling the world. She is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity here at UNC Charlotte and her inspiration is Leslie Knope.