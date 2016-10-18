Halloween Binge: Ten Horror Television Series

A list of ten horror series that are guaranteed to put you in the Halloween mood.

Are you in need of a new television series to binge? Are you also trying to get into the Halloween mood? Look no further than this list of some of the most beloved horror television shows, all of which are available to stream on Netflix. From zombies to vampires and everything in between, these shows will surely get you ready for Halloween.

“American Horror Story” (2011-Present)

A haunted house, a creepy insane asylum, a coven of witches, a troupe of freaks and a hotel of demons are just a few of the twisted components that you can expect from “American Horror Story.” This provocative anthology series takes on a different theme each season, but manages to maintain an ultra-disturbing vibe throughout the entire run. Whether you choose to watch all five seasons or just a few (“Murder House,” “Asylum” and “Coven” are the best), this is definitely a must-watch for any fan of the horror genre.

“Z Nation” (2014-Present)

Are you looking for a zombie series with rampant stupidity and humor mixed in? “Z Nation” may be just what you are looking for. While it may not have the seriousness and emotional draw that “The Walking Dead” has, there are still major entertaining aspects to it that make this an enjoyable series. The goofy scenarios and lovable characters may just be enough to keep you watching.

Residue (2015)

Do you want a shorter series that you can binge in one sitting? “Residue” is a miniseries on Netflix that follows a group of characters after a strange explosion rocks an English city on New Year’s Eve. Government coverups and paranormal phenomena are just two components of this gripping drama. Starring Natalia Tena and Iwan Rheon of “Game of Thrones,” this brief three episode run is perfect for a quick binge session.

“From Dusk til Dawn: The Series” (2014-Present)

No, this isn’t the cult hit film from 1996, but it is a highly successful television adaptation that retains the same dark tone while expanding the scope of the characters. Developed by Robert Rodriguez, this series tells the tale of bank robbers that get involved with a band of vampires. Not only is it incredibly intense, but it is also shockingly gruesome and violent in regards to the fast-paced action sequences.

“Hemlock Grove” (2013-2015)

What do you get when you mix a creepy town with a band of supernatural creatures? “Hemlock Grove” is a murder-thriller where everyone has their own secrets. Executive-produced by Eli Roth (director of the “Hostel” films) and starring Famke Janssen and Bill Skarsgård, this series takes the intrigue of a small mysterious town and adds the complexity of supernatural elements. While it may not be the most critically acclaimed Netflix series, it is definitely worthy of a binge.

“The Twilight Zone” (1959-1964)

“There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man.” Have you ever experienced something truly strange that ends up going unexplained? You just might have crossed over to “The Twilight Zone.” This mind-bending anthology series that aired from 1959 to 1964 was ground-breaking for its time and still stands as a surprisingly fun series. By taking interesting concepts dealing with paranormal and science fiction elements, viewers are taken on a ride of twists and turns that also manages to teach a moral lesson.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1997-2003)

Vampires, demons and other forces of darkness are no match for Buffy Summers and her friends. Based on the 1992 film, the television series would go on to become one of the most celebrated shows of all time. With its relatable characters, frightening villains and crazy supernatural beings, “Buffy” is on a whole other level when it comes to the vampire/horror genre. If you’re looking for a long-running series that will keep you invested the whole time, this might be just for you.

“Scream” (2015-Present)

The famous Wes Craven film series comes to the small screen in a far less-serious take on the slasher genre. Set in the fictional town of Lakewood, the television series follows a group of friends that find themselves targeted by a masked killer who leaves clues during a long murder spree. The first two seasons of this MTV adaptation are available to watch on Netflix (the first season is especially worthy of your time). While it may not have the same classic nostalgic feel that the original films hold, the show does manage to capture the entertaining rules and clichés of the horror franchise.

“The Walking Dead” (2010-Present)

A zombie drama that plays with the bleakness and horror of an apocalypse while examining the human condition is exactly why “The Walking Dead” stands out as one of television’s most popular. A band of lovable characters teaming up to fight the undead and the living, while trying to maintain some semblance of their humanity is what this series explores. Starring Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, this graphic look at the end of the world will keep you hooked from beginning to end. If you’re not a fan already, now is the time to get onboard. The first six seasons are available to watch on Netflix now.

“Bates Motel” (2013-Present)

Norman and Norma Bates make their way to the small screen in a prequel series that leads up to the events of the famed 1960 film “Psycho.” With an eerie setting and a cast of truly creepy characters, this show takes the tone of the classic film and applies it to a modern setting. With the talents of Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore, this chilling tale features some of the strongest acting for television series. “Bates Motel” plays with the element of psychological horror and makes many strong statements about mental health in the United States. The first three seasons are available to binge ahead of the final season which is set to air next year.

