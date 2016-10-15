Great hitting and five aces leads Charlotte to a 3-0 sweep over FIU

Led by Janell Sparks, the Charlotte women’s volleyball team snapped a nine-game losing streak and brought home their first conference win of the season. The junior was responsible for thirteen kills, three aces and two blocks.

Each set was hard fought, the first being no different. It was a constant back and forth battle with a six-point streak for Charlotte countered by a subsequent five-point surge for FIU. Ultimately a hitting error on FIU gave Charlotte the hard fought first set, 25-22.

A back and forth second set started to separate when Sparks served two straight aces and put the score at 11-5. The set never got much closer as a kill from freshman Molly Shaw gave Charlotte a six-point victory in the second set.

After going down quick, 4-1, to start the third set, Charlotte came roaring back to reach an 11-7 then 21-16 lead. A late push by FIU brought the score within one at 22-21. Charlotte reevaluated during a late timeout to win three-straight points and seal both set and match at 25-21.

Following the 49ers victory, Sparks said, “I was trying to find their open areas as hitting to the middle of the court really worked out… I was being aggressive every time I went up. We really needed this win to instill some confidence in us. Tonight we really clicked and it was nice to have Mackenzie back. That was a huge part of our win.”

Charlotte will look to keep their weekend perfect in a another home tilt, this time against Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee. Come out to support the volleyball team at 1 p.m. Sunday in Halton Arena.

Grant Hughes

