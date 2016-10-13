Getting into the swing of things

Behind a solid freshmen class, 49er golf is hitting their stride

Golf is in full swing with their fall season underway. Charlotte has started out strong, capturing respectable finishes in all three of their tournaments so far this season. Two freshman, Conor Purcell and John Gough, have led the squad so far on the green.

Their season began in Minnesota at the Gopher Invitational where the 49ers tied Minnesota for ninth place. The team was lead in competition by Purcell, a freshman from Dublin, Ireland. Purcell finished the first day of the tournament one under par, he kept this pace and finished under par the second day as well. Purcell finished out the tournament in the top twenty of the field.

Charlotte hit the road again, tackling a tournament hosted by VCU. The 49ers captured their first top-five finish of the season after the showing had to be shortened due to rain. John Gough, the freshman out of England recorded an eagle two and back-to-back birdies to open up the second day fourth in the competition. He ended the event three under par, tying for 11th overall.

Next the squad traveled down south to Vestavia Hills, Ala. for the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate. Backed by a powerful Purcell performance, the 49ers came in seventh overall, besting teams such as Michigan, Florida State and Mississippi State. Purcell finished second individually in a field containing over 200 golfers. Purcell made a run for first place, shooting an impressive 30 on his last nine holes. However, Jon Oda from UNLV recorded birdies the last two holes defeating Purcell by one.

After his runner up performance in Alabama, Purcell was named Conference-USA’s Men’s Golfer of the Week.

“He is very deserving. The Jerry Pate tournament is one of the best tournaments in college golf and to finish second there by one shot, as a true freshman, in only his third collegiate event, is tremendous. I have a feeling this will be the first of many honors for Conor during his career here at Charlotte.”

The freshman and the rest of the golf team take another road trip to the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate competition in Jonesborough, Tenn. The 49ers only have two more tournaments remaining in the fall season until they take a hiatus through the spring.

