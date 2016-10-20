Get a Klugh

Get to know Charlotte's new quarterback Husaan Klugh

After scoring, this player can likely be found getting in the faces of his own defense on the bench, hyping them up for their next assignment on the field.

Husaan Klugh, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback, and originally from nearby Central Cabarrus High School, has been named the starter and Niner Nation and the rest of his teammates are already seeing a culture change on the field.

“You can feel the energy and the life he brings,” defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi said. “You almost want to go out there and give him the ball back. My boy is out there balling and giving his all, and I have to do the same for him.”

Before the 2016 season started for the Charlotte 49ers football team, Klugh was known by most fans as the “backup quarterback from NC A&T.” After performing at a high level for the Charlotte offense, fans will soon call him the “starting quarterback for the 49ers.”

Klugh grew up in Concord, N.C., about 20 minutes away from Jerry Richardson Stadium, being raised with five brothers and two sisters. All his brothers played football, making it one of his first loves at an early age.

“I started out when I was about four or five,” Klugh said. “I started out at center actually. My brother played quarterback and I played receiver when we were little.”

After switching positions with his brother and becoming a quarterback, Klugh found a love for the position and worked his way to become the starting quarterback years later at Central Cabarrus.

“High school was just a really good opportunity,” Klugh said. “Towards my junior year, we got a new coach, Donnie Keifer, and we went 8-4 my junior year. He turned the program around.”

“Hasaan Klugh is one of the finest young men I have had the pleasure to coach in 30 years as a head coach,” said coach Keifer. ” He has tremendous work ethic and character and always goes the extra mile in preparation. He is a player who pays attention to all the small details and is a natural leader. He makes everyone around him better and he excels under pressure. He is a student of the game and studies film, not just watches it. He takes notes and keeps his notebook with him to study any time he has a free moment. His potential is unlimited and is surpassed only by his humility and gratitude for those around him and for the gifts God has given him.”

After showing that he was one of the best quarterbacks in the Southern Piedmont Conference, Klugh and coach Keifer made a strong connection for his senior year, going 11-2, helping put Klugh’s name on many recruiting boards.

“The first school to reach out to me was actually Charlotte,” Klugh said. “It was my first offer. It was amazing. I felt like it was a dream.”

Although Klugh enjoyed what the 49ers had to offer while still in high school, Klugh received an offer from North Carolina A&T and committed.

“It was a fun experience. They had what I wanted to go to school for; electrical engineering,” Klugh said. “I felt like it was a good environment.”

Appearing in seven games and starting in three of those, Klugh threw for 422 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions.

After enjoying his time at NC A&T, he wanted to come back home to Charlotte and play in front of his home fans and family.

“Coach [Phil] Ratliff was my recruiting coordinator and he had a huge part to do with recruiting and my life,” Klugh said. “Just having a great guy like him made me think that this was a great place to be and I’m very thankful for it.”

Making his way back to the Concord area, Klugh had to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules, allowing him to learn how to take something positive out of a difficult situation.

“It was hard at first but after a while, I thought of it as an opportunity,” Klugh said. “It was good to sit back and watch others. I learned something each week from all the guys.”

After a rough 2-10 year for the Charlotte football team during his redshirt season, it was time for Klugh to make a name for himself in a 49er uniform. But Klugh was not the only one battling for the start at quarterback.

Kevin Olsen, transfer quarterback from Riverside (Calif.) City College and formally a 4-star recruit out of New Jersey, competed with Klugh all summer long, earning the spot over Klugh just before the annual Green-White scrimmage.

“Kevin beat me out for the position and I’m thankful to have a guy like him around me,” Klugh said. “I knew that I had to get better and it pushed me to get better. I wouldn’t want anybody else in the country to compete with.”

With Olsen under center, the 49ers dropped to 1-4, including a 17-52 loss to rival, Old Dominion. It was difficult to find any positive signs for the fourth year program, having high hopes that Olsen was going to be the player that could help put the 49ers on the map.

Although Lambert continued to go to Olsen as the starter through the first five games, Klugh got time in four of the games, but not having a large enough sample size to know if he should be named the starter over Olsen in coach Lambert’s eyes.

The leash got shorter and shorter for Olsen, finally snapping the day after their lopsided loss to ODU. That Sunday, coach Lambert told Klugh he would be the starter for the upcoming game against Florida Atlantic.

Although it’s nice to say that the preparation should be the same moving from the backup quarterback to the starter, it’s not that easy of a transition.

“I had to be a lot more serious about everything,” Klugh said. “I had to get in there and watch film a lot more.”

After being told he was going to be the starter, Klugh had to make some quick calls to his family. “The first person I called was my brother. He was happy for me and told me to take full advantage of it and just go out and ball. My dad told me the same thing. He was the second person I called.”

Klugh did nothing but impress in his first start for Charlotte, leading the 49ers to a 28-23 victory in Miami, completing 14-of-17 passes for 223 yards, and throwing for three touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed 14 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.

“The team was there for me, and told me that they had my back,” Klugh said. “I felt like those words encouraged me and made me want to go out there and ball. I wouldn’t want to be around another group of players. ”

