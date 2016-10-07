Gaming Roundup: October 2016

Take a look at some of the biggest titles to hit store shelves this October.

Gears of War 4- Oct. 11 for Xbox One and PC

Step into the shoes of JD Fenix, son of Marcus Fenix, and fight the newest threat called the Swarm in Xbox’s latest exclusive “Gears of War 4.” The series returns with its usual 2 player co-op campaign where things have drastically changed since the 25 years that have passed since “Gears of War 3.” The addicting multiplayer is back with new maps and modes as well as a new combat knife to add more melee options to your arsenal. Horde 3.0 brings new improvements and pits you and up to four others against endless waves of enemies that progressively get harder. The game is cross buy with Xbox One and PC for those who buy it digitally on the Xbox Live or Windows store. Players can jump back into the cover based shooter on Oct. 11.

PlayStation VR- Oct. 13 for PS4

PS4 owners can get excited for their chance to step into the future of gaming with “PlayStation VR.” The headset is set to release alongside a few exclusive experiences, for example stepping into the cockpit of an X-Wing as you fight to take down a star destroyer which will be free for all owners of “Star Wars Battlefront” and “PlayStation VR.” Another exclusive coming at launch is “Batman: Arkham VR,” where you will take control of Batman in a highly detailed murder-mystery adventure. “PlayStation VR” is the most affordable VR headset coming in at $400, though you’ll need a PS move controller, PS camera and of course a PS4. “PlayStation VR” launches worldwide on Oct. 13.

Battlefield 1- Oct. 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC

EA takes the “Battlefield” series where not many other games have gone before, World War 1. Instead of putting focus on one person’s story, the campaign will feature different perspectives of The Great War, from a British tank driver to a scout in Arabia. The multiplayer focuses heavily on the trench warfare aspect of WWI and introduces the ability to use mustard gas and perform bayonet charges. I got a chance to play the multiplayer beta and one of my favorite parts was trying out the various WWI era vehicles like the attack bi-plane and the cavalry horse. Gamers looking for a break from futuristic first-person shooters, such as the most recent and upcoming “Call of Duty” games, can pick up “Battlefield 1” on Oct. 21.

Civilization VI- Oct. 21 for PC

Craft out your plans for world domination with the newest iteration of the turn-based strategy series “Civilization.” The newest entry brings back the familiar game-play traditional to the series, but with a few twists. Cities now contain districts, which means players will need to plan where they place their cities in relation to resources and the amount of space they will have to work with. Also added in this year’s game is that the new leaders for each country now have specific goals and motives for their nations which players will learn more of as they play. Players will be able to go into the ‘just one more turn’ mentality when “Civilization VI” releases on Oct. 21.

Titanfall 2- Oct. 28 for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Ending the month is the second entry in the free-running FPS “Titanfall.” The game sets itself apart from other shooters because of its fluid movement system as well as the ability to pilot various mechs, nicknamed Titans. Answering a common complaint fans had with the last game, this year’s title brings a single-player campaign to go alongside its popular multiplayer mode. “Titanfall 2” also introduces a variety of new weapons as well as six new titans, each with their own unique set of abilities. Players can hop into the high octane action when the game releases on Oct. 28.

