Gaming News Drop for October 22, 2016

2017 looks to have a lot in store for gamers with the recently unveiled Nintendo Switch and the next game from Rockstar Games, "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Nintendo Switch- March 2017

Nintendo has finally revealed their newest console called the Nintendo Switch. The trailer reveals that the console will be able to be played at home or pulled out of its dock and taken on the go. The console is a screen with two controllers attached on its side called Joy-Cons, which players can pull off and share one with a friend to play games like “Mario Kart” and “NBA 2K17.” When at home players simply place the console in its dock, which will switch the screen to the TV and players can seamlessly continue playing with either the new Nintendo Switch Pro controller or attach their two Joy-Cons to a base to play on. Nintendo has also unsurprisingly confirmed that the console will feature support for its giant cash cow, Amiibos.

The trailer does a better job at showing off what exactly the Nintendo Switch can do, but one of the biggest things that I noticed from the trailer is the third party support, which the “Wii U” greatly lacked and played a large part in the console’s low sales. Nintendo seems to have recognized this and from the trailer we see “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and “NBA 2K17” being played, plus Nintendo also released a list of all of its third party partners like Bethesda, Activision and FromSoftware to name a few. We also saw more footage from “Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild,” as well as what is probably new versions of “Splatoon, “Mario Kart” and an unnamed “Mario” 3D platformer in the same vein as “Mario Galaxy” and “Mario 64,” which fans have been wanting a sequel for. Even with all of this going for it, I see a few flaws that may hinder its success a bit like the battery life and whether or not they can keep the third party support going after year one.

With a lot of positive reception from the internet and myself, Nintendo looks like it is back on track to its former glory. With a hybrid design that sets itself apart from its competitors, Nintendo also brings along some of the best exclusives to the table as well. The Nintendo Switch has not yet received a price, but we do know it will be coming March 2017 and more information will likely be released in a future Nintendo Direct video.

“Red Dead Redemption 2”- Fall 2017

Overshadowed a bit by Nintendo’s surprise announcement, the “Red Dead Redemption 2” trailer was released Thursday, which had been hinted at since Sunday when Rockstar Games released a few images on their social media teasing it. The game’s protagonist or whether they will have any relationship to the previous game’s protagonist John Marston is not yet known. The trailer and poster show seven characters, possibly a reference to “The Magnificent Seven” and hints that we may be able to switch between them simultaneously in combat like in “GTA V.” In the trailer we see beautiful landscapes of the open world we’ll get to explore, which Rockstar Games is the master of their trade at in the video game industry. The open-world game set in the old west is currently slated for Fall 2017 and sadly for PC players, the only confirmed releases are for PS4 and Xbox One as of now.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Gaming