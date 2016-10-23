Freshman Common Reading: Find Me Unafraid

Authors Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner visited UNC Charlotte last Thursday to give a speech on their book “Find Me Unafraid”, a true story that follows their journey creating Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a social movement. Odede grew up in Kibera, the largest and poorest slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Posner, originally from Denver, Colorado, met him during a study abroad trip, which led to their partnership and later, their marriage. SHOFCO has created a free school for girls, along with a health clinic, a community center, and a place to obtain clean water. For more information on their movement or how to buy a copy of the book, visit http://www.findmeunafraid.com.



Photos by Leysha Caraballo.

