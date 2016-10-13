Fresh off first conference win, Charlotte returns home to host FIU

The Charlotte 49ers return home, crossing off another first in the program’s history. Last week, the 49ers defeated Florida Atlantic to win the first Conference USA game in the short history. Head coach Brad Lambert made the long-awaited quarterback change, giving Hasaan Klugh the nod, and it paid dividends. Klugh showcased his dual-threat ability, putting up 277 total yards and four touchdowns through the air and ground.

But it wasn’t just Klugh that balled out against Florida Atlantic. There was balance to the offense, something that was present in the victory over Elon. Kalif Phillips added another impressive performance to his legacy, gaining 132 yards. Another all-time 49er had success. Austin Duke became the first player to be initiated into the 3,000 receiving yard club with his 111 yards and touchdown game against Owls.

So what it took a year and a half for Charlotte to win their first conference game, there’s a chance the 49ers could make it a second conference win this week against Florida International. Both teams come into Jerry Richardson Stadium with wins in their previous week and each shares identical 2-4 records. The game is set for 6 p.m., the last late kickoff of the season for Charlotte.

KEEP THE FOOT ON THE GAS

The first three-quarters, Charlotte played some of their best football, scoring all of their 28 points. The fourth quarter though, the 49ers couldn’t find that same magic. In turn, Charlotte almost gave up the lead and lost the game. The first drive in the fourth quarter for the 49ers ended with a Klugh interception, which FAU turned into points. From there, the other two drives in the quarter ended with a punt and a fumble.

If Charlotte wants to progress into a winning program, a complete game must be played. Whether Charlotte is heading into the final quarter with the lead or not, Lambert and company should manage the game exactly how they did in the first three quarters. It’s easy to hand the ball off to Phillips or Robert Washington and run the clock in the fourth, as they did against FAU last week, but that may not be enough to hold off FIU. Both guys have the homerun ability, likewise with Klugh now, but Charlotte should look to add points in the fourth to widen their lead. Luckily for Charlotte this week, FIU is not a strong fourth quarter team, being outscored 36-24.

FIU SCOUTING REPORT

The Golden Panthers out of Miami are on a roll, winning in their two previous weeks to begin Conference USA play. The backbone to the Panthers is their running game, led by Alex Gardner and Anthony Jones. Both players average over five yards a carry on the year and each player has ripped off a run longer than 30 yards in both of their wins. Similar to Charlotte, FIU has been haunted by inconsistent quarterback play. Junior Alex McGough has shown flashes but comes into the game with more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (5). That’s how Charlotte holds FIU on the scoreboard, limit the duo of Gardner and Jones and force McGough to beat you.

Category:Football, Sports