Foodie Friday: Golden Cow Creamery

The best of the best unique ice cream flavors

Holy cow! If you are bored of purchasing traditional ice cream flavors from Baskin Robbins and Carvel, make some time and head on over to Golden Cow Creamery.

Golden Cow Creamery is a relatively new addition to Charlotte’s (very) small selection of dessert spots. Score! Its address is 170 W Summit Ave. Charlotte, NC 28203. Located in the South End area, it is approximately a twenty-minute drive from UNC Charlotte’s campus. Initially, it might sound like a drive, but a drive to the 49er’s most frequented dessert spot, Amelie’s French Bakery takes about the same time.

Golden Cow is already building a strong following through its unique yet delicious flavors, great customer service and clean-cut interior. When you purchase an ice cream cone here, you can guarantee there are no artificial syrups, food coloring or preservatives. Made with a lot of effort and love, you can taste the difference in Golden Cow’s ice cream compared to other mainstream ice cream shops. Flavors such as Salted Oreos, Dunkaroos (yes, that 90’s childhood favorite in ice cream form), Berry Cobbler, Honey Lavender are definitely ones you cannot find elsewhere. The texture of the ice cream is perfectly smooth and rich which complements the sweet and crispy waffle cone. Upon entering, I was intrigued by the Honey Lavender flavor hence ordering a scoop on a waffle cone. Though it may not be for everyone, I loved it. It was the ideal level of sweetness with a hint of floral and even had small pieces of real lavender. The wide variety of flavors ensures that there is something for everyone among your group of friends or family members. Plus, they are pet-friendly and even sell small hand-made frozen dog treats for your pup!

The customer service at Golden Cow Creamery was A+. Upon arriving, I was greeted with a white, sunny interior and a bright smile. Since there were so many flavors I had never heard of, I was asking for samples multiple times. But there was never an eye-roll or sense of impatience, rather an eagerness to explain flavors and politely provide samples. After selecting my choice, I sat down on one of the chairs and scanned the environment. Consisting of a heavily white interior, it demonstrates clean-cut modern minimalism at its best which is perfect for those wanting the perfect Instagram-worthy ice cream shot. While eating my ice cream, I was able to have a short conversation with Alex, one of the owners of Golden Cow Creamery. He was extremely friendly and personable, open to sharing about his past-life experiences as well as his excitement for the future of Golden Cow Creamery. The personable people that work here along with the cool ambiance and high-quality ice cream make Golden Cow Creamery a dessert spot to frequent.

If you and your friends are craving something sweet after a long day of classes, be sure to drive over to Golden Cow Creamery- you will not be disappointed.

